'Harry Potter' Star Daniel Radcliffe Puts Marvel Role Rumors to Rest

In the decade since the final Harry Potter movie hit theaters, Daniel Radcliffe has done a remarkable job at picking unique roles in independent movies. That is not stopping Internet rumors from linking him to big projects, including a Marvel role. There was speculation that Radcliffe might replace Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, but Radcliffe shot that idea down.

"It's purely a press tour rumor," Radcliffe told GQ in a new interview published on Oct. 26. "I say something, and then occasionally I get bored of answering that way so I say something different, and that sets it off again. I should just never open my mouth."

After being locked in the role of Harry Potter for a decade, Radcliffe, 33, said he never wants to do that again. "I just don't ever want to get locked into something... that I am not sure I will be able to love the same amount the whole time," the actor said.

This was not the first time Radcliffe tried to stop speculation that he would play Wolverine. Back in March, he was asked about the rumors on The View. "This is something that comes up every so often, I think because in the comics Wolverine is short, so every so often they're like, 'Who's a short actor?' There's never been any actual truth to it," Radcliffe said. "Every so often I get bored of answering the questions sensibly, so I just make a joke like I did the other day and that sort of has reignited the rumors of it, but there's nothing going on."

However, Radcliffe told The View co-hosts he would not stop people from dreaming about him playing Wolverine. "Any comparison that implies me being even remotely in the world of Hugh Jackman is inherently flattering," he said.

The idea that Radcliffe might star in a Marvel movie stems from his recent choices. Earlier this year, he had a villainous role in Paramount's The Lost City, a big-budget adventure movie starring Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock. The movie was a box office hit and one of the biggest studio movies Radcliffe has appeared in since the final Harry Potter film. Radcliffe also earned rave reviews for playing "Weird Al" Yankovic in Eric Appel's Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which will be released on The Roku Channel on Nov. 4.

Even if Radcliffe wanted to play Wolverine, the chance might not come up soon. Jackman had planned to retire from playing the character after the critically-acclaimed Logan hit theaters in 2017. However, he recently agreed to return as the character in Ryan Reynolds' upcoming Deadpool 3.