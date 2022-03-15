Daniel Radcliffe Makes Rare Appearance With Girlfriend Erin Darke

Daniel Radcliffe walked the red carpet with his girlfriend Erin Darke on Monday for the premiere of his new movie The Lost City. Radcliffe and Darke have been dating for years but rarely make public appearances together. According to a report by E! News, Monday’s photo op was their first time in front of the press together in seven years.

Radcliffe is known for being a bit guarded around reporters since his time as the titular star of the Harry Potter franchise. In fact, some fans don’t even know that the actor has been dating Darke for a full decade. He showed that they are still going strong on Monday when he brought Darke along to the premiere of The Lost City in New York City.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Radcliffe wore a simple black outfit with a zippered jacket while Darke wore a patterned black and white dress to the premiere. Darke is an actress known for her role in Good Girls Revolt, among other projects. The two reportedly met while filming Kill Your Darlings in 2013 and began dating shortly thereafter.

Darke last accompanied Radcliffe to a public event in 2014 when they went to the Tony Awards together. At the time, Radcliffe was nominated for his role in The Cripple of Inishmaan. That first year was also one of the few times when Radcliffe spoke publicly about his relationship in an interview with Parade Magazine.

“It was one of those instant things where you’re like, ‘Oh, I really like this person,’” Radcliffe said at the time. “You just have a connection with somebody, and then suddenly it’s incredibly easy to talk to them. It was one of those sort of situations… I’m not a very chilled-out person a lot of the time, but there’s a relaxed quality to our conversation. There’s no effort in it. it’s totally flowing. It’s a wonderful thing.”

Radcliffe and Darke are both relatively private about their personal lives. Neither is known to have had another serious romantic relationship. Darke is five years older than Radcliffe at 37 years old and appeared alongside him last year in the TBS original series Miracle Workers.

In addition to playing Cindy Reston in Good Girls Revolt, Darke is best known for playing Mary on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Leeta Albridge in Dietland and Marilyn Wilson in Love & Mercy. She was born in Flint, Michigan and completed her education at the University of Michigan.

The Lost City is playing now only in theaters. There is no word on when the movie will be added to streaming services at home.