Sandra Bullock Hilariously Recalls Filming Scene With ‘Stupid Naked’ Channing Tatum

Sandra Bullock opened up about her new movie The Lost City and hilariously recalled filming a scene with her “stupid naked” co-star Channing Tatum. In the new action-comedy, the pair star as a writer (Bullock) and model (Tatum) who wind up on the run from a crime lord, played by Daniel Radcliffe. In one scene, Bullock’s character has to pull leeches off of Tatum’s character while he’s naked, and she revealed to The Late Show that there is no special movie effects taking place.

“Full-on, face-to-face, with the landscape,” Bullock said, explaining that she and Tatum were actually right in one another’s personal space during the scene. “I had to spend some time down there. Just making sure uh, no leeches. I had a lot to say to it.” Colbert pointed out that during the scene Bullock’s character reacts as if she’s just discovered that Tatum’s character is “generously endowed,” and inquired if this was a real-life surprise as well. “Let’s just say that I honestly didn’t notice,” Bullock replied. “When you are down there and you have two pages of dialogue, if you are looking directly at it, you will get nothing done. I looked at his left thigh. I had to look down where it might be, but I focused more on the left inner thigh.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In another recent interview, with ET, Bullock joked more about Tatum showing some skin in the film. “Channing is so comfortable with [himself],” she said. “He knew it was for a comedy, he wasn’t trying to be serious. He worked really hard to make sure when his rear end turned into frame that it was perfect. I mean, I looked, I look for imperfections and I did not see any.” She then quipped. “It’s very smooth. We didn’t have to do any, like, visual effects fixes. It’s just like a little baby’s bottom.”

In The Lost City, Bullock play Loretta Sage “a dissatisfied middle-aged author who writes romance-adventure novels centered around a fictional hero named Dash, who is portrayed by dimwitted cover model Alan Caprison (Tatum). While on tour with Alan to promote her new book, Loretta is kidnapped by Abigail Fairfax (Radcliffe), an eccentric billionaire who believes that the lost city in Loretta’s new book is real and that she knows where it is; Alan, despite having no survival skills, goes off to rescue her.” Brad Pitt also appears in the film, as does Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Patti Harrison, Oscar Nuñez, Raymond Lee, and Bowen Yang.