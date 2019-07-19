'Indiana Jones 5': Antonio Banderas Joins Harrison Ford

✖

Antonio Banderas has joined Indiana Jones 5. The Oscar-nominated actor will be featured alongside Harrison Ford, who is returning to wear the fedora and crack the whip, 13 years after the release of the previous film in the franchise. Indiana Jones 5 is the first film in the series not directed by Steven Spielberg, as Logan filmmaker James Mangold took the helm.

After Variety reported on Banderas' casting, the Spanish actor confirmed the news on Twitter. "It is an honor join on the screen to one of the most charismatic heroes in the history of cinema, with Harrison Ford, Steven Spielberg, James Mangold, and the rest of this fabulous [Indiana Jones'] team," Banderas, 60, wrote. Banderas previously worked with Ford on The Expendables 3 (2014).

Indiana Jones 5 started production at Pinewood Studios near London in June. Plot details for the new film have been kept under wraps. The script was written by Mangold with Jez and John-Henry Butterworth. The film also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Thomas Kretschmann. It is scheduled to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.

Banderas has plenty of experience with franchise movies. He played Zorro in The Mask of Zorro (1998) and The Legend of Zorro (2005) and starred in the Spy Kids films. He also voices Puss in Boots in DreamWorks Animation's Shrek movies. Banderas can now be seen in theaters in Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, the sequel to The Hitman's Bodyguard. He also voices Puss in Boots again in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which opens in September. Last year, Banderas finally earned his first Oscar nomination, thanks to his acclaimed performance in Pedro Almodovar's Pain and Glory.

The fifth Indiana Jones movie marks several changes for the franchise. It is not only the first not directed by Spielberg, but it is also the first produced by Lucasfilm since Disney acquired the company in 2012. Previous films in the series were produced by Lucasfilm with Paramount. When Disney bought Lucasfilm, the deal included the rights to Indiana Jones, but Disney still had to buy the distribution and marketing rights for future Indiana Jones movies. Spielberg is still involved as a producer, alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel. John Williams, who scored the first four Indiana Jones films, returned to write the music for the new film.