'Indiana Jones 5' Set Photo Reveals CGI Change to Harrison Ford

✖

Filming for Indiana Jones 5 is underway, and while the plot details of the upcoming sequel are being kept under lock and key, Internet sleuths are starting to uncover potential details about the film. /Film has the latest scoop from the set, getting a hold of a photo from filming that may offer a major clue to when the film is set. In the photo, star Harrison Ford, 78, can be seen with motion capture dots around his face and neck, fueling the rumor that Ford will be de-aged for the film.

This comes on the heels of the scoop that a stunt double was filmed riding a motorcycle wearing a mask of Harrison Ford's face that was noticeably younger looking than he currently is. It's unclear at this point whether Ford will be de-aged for the entire film or for a flashback, but fans should probably prepare themselves for a potential trip to the uncanny valley.

Harrison Ford and Toby Jones on the set of #IndianaJones5 in the UK! 🎬 https://t.co/NXFnvNnwT0 pic.twitter.com/hZRCIFMmr4 — The Star Wars Underworld (@TheSWU) June 11, 2021

Director James Mangold will be taking over the reins from Steven Spielberg, who famously directed the first four installments of the franchise and will be serving as a producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanue. Additionally, some interesting actors have been added to the cast, including Phoebe-Waller Bridge (Fleabag), Mads Mikkelson (Hannibal), and Boyd Holbrook (Narcos).

"I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers," Mangold said in a press release when filming began. "Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can't help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself." The last Indiana Jones film, Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull, was released in 2008 to poor reviews, so we'll have to wait and see if the new installment in the franchise returns the series to its former glory. The as-yet-unnamed sequel will hit theaters on July 2022.