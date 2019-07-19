Harrison Ford Suits up for First Look on Set of 'Indiana Jones 5'

✖

Harrison Ford is suited up for Indiana Jones 5, and fans now have their first look at the actor reprising his iconic role on the set of the new movie. According to the Independent, production on the fifth Indiana Jones film has kicked off in Yorkshire, England, and photos from the set have made their way online. In the images, Ford can be seen in his classic Indy outfit, donning the brown jacket and hat for which the character is so well-known.

Fans have been commenting on the photo, with many excited to see Ford return to the role that helped catapult him to super-stardom. "Just seeing Harrison Ford in that fedora and jacket again is enough to have me all in," one fan tweeted. "They have a great director and from what I understand there's no grey area about the story - everyone involved loves it. I'm looking forward to going on an adventure with Indy one last time."

The new Indiana Jones film will co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) and Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal), as well as Thomas Kretschmann (Westworld), Boyd Holbrook (The Predator) and Shaunette Renée Wilson (The Resident). The movie is begin directed by James Mangold, from a script he wrote with brothers Jez and John-Henry Butterworth. The new film reunites Mangold and Ford, who previously worked together on the 2020 film adaptation of The Call of the Wild. Mangold was a producer on the film. This is also Mangold's second time working with Holdbrook, who was one of the main antagonists in Logan.

Mangold is well-known for helming a number of high-profile films over the years, including Oscar-nominated projects such as Ford v Ferrari and Logan. He also directed Girl, Interrupted (1999), which earned Angelina Jolie her only Academy Award win, for Best Supporting Actress. Mangold also directed the Johnny and June Carter Cash biopic Walk the Line, which garnered a Best Actress Oscar win for Reese Witherspoon.

At this time, the plot of Indiana Jones 5 is being kept under wraps, as are descriptions of the various roles that have been cast. It is being produced by former Indiana Jones director Steven Spielberg, as well as Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel will also produce, with Indiana Jones creators George Lucas and Philip Kaufman seemingly not involved this time around. The film is scheduled to be released on July 29, 2022.