Halle Berry Joins ‘The Blob’ Remake

Earlier this week, production company Swen Group, who’s behind the upcoming remake of The Blob, updated their website to reflect the most up-to-date details about their many films, which included adding actress Halle Berry to the casting sheet.

In addition to the information about Berry, the site added some details about the film’s synopsis, reading, “Coal miners accidentally unleash an alien lifeform that consumes everything in its path.”

Another interesting detail about Swen Group’s listing for The Blob is that it doesn’t list any other actors, despite Samuel L. Jackson having announced on multiple occasions that he was involved in the project.

While speaking with the Toronto Sun back in March to promote Kong: Skull Island, Jackson explained, “I’ve been running from or chasing King Kong, Godzilla, the Wolfman, whatever, since I was a kid [in Chatanooga, Tenn.]. We’d go home and pretend to do all that stuff. So I’m doing Kong for the same reason I’ll probably be doing The Blob. I just got a call the other day (where the producers) said they finally got their money from China to do Blob.”

The interview also mentioned that filming for The Blob would take place before Jackson was required to fulfill his duties as Nick Fury in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War.

Whether the information on Swen Group’s site doesn’t include all the attached actors or if Jackson will have a minor role of if he’s exited the project completely, it’s tough to say.

The original The Blob was released in 1958 and starred Steve McQueen, featuring a growing extraterrestrial mass that came to earth by way of a meteor. The film’s initial remake, made in 1988, starred Kevin Dillon and was co-written by Frank Darabont, who went on to help develop The Walking Dead for AMC.

Director of the upcoming remake, Simon West, has previously helmed films like Con Air, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, and 2006’s When A Stranger Calls remake.

