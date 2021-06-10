Gabrielle Union Lands Major Movie Role Opposite Young Netflix Star

✖

Gabrielle Union has booked her next big project, a movie for the indie studio A24. The Inspection will co-star Jeremy Pope, who recently earned an Emmy nomination for Netflix's Hollywood. The film will mark the narrative feature debut for Elegance Bratton, who helmed the 2019 documentary Pier Kids.

The plot details for the project have kept under wraps, but it was reported that Pope will star as a young gay man who joins the Marines. Union will play his mother, whose approval Pope's character is hoping to win. Effie T. Brown (Dear White People, Real Women Have Curves) is producing and co-financing for Gamechanger Films, reports Deadline. A24 is co-financing and has worldwide distribution. Chester Angernal Gordon is producing through Freedom Principle. Bratton wrote the autobiographical film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elegance Giiavoni (@elegancebratton)

“Elegance brings authenticity, heart and a fresh perspective to this compelling autobiographical story and we are thrilled to have Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union on board to bring it to life,” Brown said in a statement earlier this week. “I’ve long admired the excellent work of our partners at A24 and it’s exciting for Gamechanger to partner with a company that is equally committed to bringing diverse and captivating stories to the forefront of entertainment.”

Bratton recently earned a Spirit Award nomination for Pier Kids, a documentary about the Black, homeless queer, and trans youth who live in New York City's Christopher Street Pier. Bratton lived there himself after he left home at 16. Bratton was also an executive producer on the Viceland series My House. After the casting for his film was announced, he thanked everyone involved. "To anyone who needs just know that your moment of greatest pain can be a light for those made silent through invisibility," he wrote.

Pope earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for playing Archie Coleman in Ryan Murphy's Hollywood. He also starred as Christopher in FX's Pose and Jackie Wilson in One Night in Miami.... He was recently cast as Sammy Davis Jr. in the biopic Scandalous!. The film will center on Davis' relationship with actress Kim Novak and will be directed by Janet Mock. Pope's stage credits include Choir Boy and Ain't Too Proud.

As for Union, she has turned to television in recent years, starring in Being May Jane and L.A.'s Finest. She voiced Nala in Disney's The Lion Guard and was a judge on America's Got Talent in 2019. Her recent film credits include Think Like A Man Too, Top Five, Sleepless, and Girls Trip.