'L.A.’s Finest' Season 2 Finally Coming to Netflix

L.A.’s Finest Season 2 is finally coming to Netflix, with the streamer revealing that all 13 episodes of the second season will be available on June 9. The first season of L.A.'s Finest is already streaming on Netflix, after previously being passed on by NBC and then picked up as a Spectrum Original for the Spectrum cable service. Sadly, fans will only have to the forthcoming season to look forward to, as the show was previously canceled by Spectrum, in October.

In L.A.’s Finest, Gabrielle Union reprises her Bad Boys 2 role as Sydney "Syd" Burnett, the younger sister of Martin Lawrence's Marcus Burnett. Jessica Alba stars as well, playing a new character named Nancy McKenna, an Army veteran and detective who gets partnered with Syd. In addition to Union and Alba, the show also stars Zack Gilford, Duane Martin, Ryan McPartlin, Sophie Reynolds, and iconic actor Ernie Hudson as Syd's father.

Hudson previously spoke with PopCulture about the series, ahead of its debut, and revealed that he took the role because it provided him the opportunity to do "something different" than he is used to doing in a film or TV project. "It’s an amazing show," Hudson said. "I play Gabrielle [Union]’s dad — and Martin Lawrence’s dad… their mother took the kids away from me and moved to Miami, and so, she comes back to Los Angeles for reasons you find out in the show."

The Ghostbusters actor also explained that his role is that of "a dad who hasn’t been there," but is attempting to make up for lost time the best he can. "We all need to reconcile these things, especially with family because it completes us," he offered. "[You have] the police and law enforcement protecting, and yet you still have a life and you still have these relationships that are unresolved. So, it’s a very different show, and really good."

Alba and Union also spoke about the series, prior to its premiere, with Alba telling EW, "It’s great for women to see themselves on screen. We’re grown, we both have families, people know us and our personal lives. I think they see two women who have lived a life and can bring that weight of our experiences to the table, and not just be a 20-year-old ingénue." Union then added, "They’ve seen us be grown-ass women in real life, and grown-ass women in real life don’t get to partner up and have fun, action, drama, comedy, and sex."