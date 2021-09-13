Meadow Walker Honors Father Paul Walker on His Birthday With Another Sweet Look Back

Meadow Walker marked her father’s, the late actor Paul Walker, 48th birthday on Sunday. The model and actress shared a sweet photo of herself as a little girl with Walker, with the caption “Happy birthday daddy, I love you.” Meadow is Walker’s only child, and her mother is Rebecca Soteros. She lived with Soteros in Hawaii until she moved to California in 2011. Vin Diesel is Meadow’s godfather. Walker died in a November 2013 car crash before completing work on Furious 7. He was 40. Since his death, Meadow has continued his legacy with the Paul Walker Foundation.

Meadow has remained close with Diesel and his family and shared a sweet pic with him and his daughter Hania ahead of the F9 premiere. The caption read simply “family” with a heart emoticon.

The photo was filtered to look grainy in black and white, and it showed Meadow with much longer hair than her more recent posts, indicating that it was a bit of a throwback. Still, it made fans happy to see her embracing Diesel and Hania, who have reportedly treated her like family since Walker‘s tragic death. The concept of “found family” is also central to the Fast and Furious series and is often referred to as a kind of meme summarizing the films. In this case, it was fully applicable.

The 22-year-old also got engaged over the summer to actor Louis Thornton-Allan. Meadow posted a video of herself wearing an engagement ring on Instagram in August. However, Meadow walked the F9 red carpet alone on June 18. Meadow shared a simple video of herself in a pool, laughing as she showed off the engagement ring. She was at a loss for words, simply posting four hearts in the post’s caption. Thornton-Allan also shared the video on his Instagram story, adding two heart emojis and a star. He posted other photos from the desert resort the two are staying at.

The engagement news came exactly one month after Thornton-Allan posted a photo of the two looking at each other lovingly on July 9. “Best friend,” he wrote in the caption, adding a purple heart emoji. Just in case fans thought they were just friends, Meadow called Thornton-Allan “my love” in a comment, reports E! News. Meadow also posted a photo of herself holding Thornton-Allan’s face on her Instagram Story on July 12.