Ludacris Now a Father of 4, Wife Eudoxie Welcomes New Baby

Fast and Furious actor Ludacris and his wife, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, welcomed their second child together, the couple announced on Monday. Daughter Chance Oyali Bridges was born on July 28. Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Bridges, and Mbouguiengue are also parents to daughter Cadence, 6. The rapper is also father to daughters Cai, 7, and Karma, 20, from previous relationships.

"The Movie Girls, Girls, Girls, Girls starring Chris Bridges coming soon," Ludacris joked on Instagram, alongside a pair of photos of the couple with Chance. Their new daughter was born at 7:57 a.m. on July 28, he added. "Our Chance Oyali Bridges came 2 weeks early and we are blessed to have another beautiful angel named after my late grandmother," Mbouguiengue added in her own Instagram post. Her post also included a photo of Cai kissing Chance on the forehead.

"Beautiful! Congratulations," Ludacris' Fast & Furious co-star Jordana Brewster commented on his Instagram post. "If you want boy energy, you can borrow Julian anytime!" Many other fans added their congratulations as well. "Girls are amazing. Congrats! Plenty of butter pecan in your future," one fan wrote. "Beautiful! Congratulations," another commented.

The couple announced they were expecting again in May. In a June interview with PEOPLE, Ludacris said he loved "every minute" of being the father of three - now four - girls. "The more girls I had, the more I tried to be a protector," the rapper told the magazine at the time. "I want to make sure that I prepare them for the world. I'm teaching them financial literacy. They're learning piano around here. They're learning ballet. They're learning great manners because as we all know, great manners can get you places money can't. I just want them to have a variety of assets and a lot of confidence."

He also hopes his girls never get their hearts broken. If they do experience heartbreak, he wants to be the first person they come running to. "Luckily, over the last year because of the pandemic, Karma's been stuck in this household with me," he told the magazine. "So she's been under my close watch, and there are no boys in her life right now. When there are I'm going to be looking for their Social Security numbers and things of that nature."

Ludacris is best known for playing Tej Parker in the Fast & Furious movies. The character debuted in 2 Fast 2 Furious and has since appeared in Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, and F9. He married Mbouguiengue, a philanthropist with a master's degree in global management from Nova Southeastern University, in December 2014, just hours after they got engaged and five years after they began dating.