Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shares Regrets About Vin Diesel Feud

Dwayne “The Rock’ Johnson recently commented on his past feud with Vin Diesel and shared that he has some regrets about it. The two starred in three Fast & Furious films together, but things seemed to sour when Johnson shared a social media post about some unnamed male co-stars whom he referred to as “candy asses.” Now, speaking to Vanity Fair, Johnson offered a little more insight into the situation. “Nothing specific happened, just the same old s—,” he said. “And that just wasn’t my best day.” Johnson then clarified that the fact he “chose to share it,” and not that it happened, is what he regrets.

“It caused a firestorm. Yet interestingly enough… [it was] as if every single crew member found their way to me and either quietly thanked me or sent me a note,” The Hobbs and Shaw star continued. “But, yeah, it wasn’t my best day, sharing that. I shouldn’t have shared that. Because at the end of the day, that goes against my DNA. I don’t share things like that. And I take care of that kind of bulls— away from the public. They don’t need to know that. That’s why I say it wasn’t my best day.” He clarified that “I meant what I said,” but “to express it publicly was not the right thing to do.”

Johnson and Diesel’s public feud dates back to 2016 when Johnson posted the since-deleted comments about his Fate of the Furious 7 co-stars. Johnson was later quoted as saying that he and Diesel did not see eye-to-eye while working together on the films. “Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer,” he said. “And what I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating. It took me some time, but I’m grateful for that clarity.”

The Furious 7 stared added, “Whether we work together again or not. But I wish him all the best, and I harbor no ill will there, just because of the clarity we have. [laughs] Actually, you can erase that last part about ‘no ill will.’ We’ll just keep it with the clarity.” Johnson went on to star alongside Jason Statham in series spinoff Hobbs & Shaw but has been firm that he has no plans to rejoin the main series of Fast movies.