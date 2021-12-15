‘Fast & Furious 10’ Release Date Delayed

Fast & Furious fans will have to wait a little longer to see how Dominic Toretto‘s last adventures start out. Universal Pictures delayed Fast & Furious 10 on Tuesday, pushing the movie back a few weeks into May 2023. Director Justin Lin and the main Fast cast, including Vin Diesel, are all expected to return for the 10th outing in the franchise.

Fast & Furious 10 is now scheduled to hit theaters on May 19, 2023, Variety reports. That’s a little more than a month later than the previous release date, April 7, 2023. This means that the movie will open at the start of what will be a very busy blockbuster season. Disney has two big projects opening in May 2023: Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 on May 5, and a live-action remake of The Little Mermaid on May 26.

Although Fast 10 is expected to be the franchise’s last movie, Diesel told Entertainment Weekly in August it might really take two movies to completely tell the story. “Just wait for 10,” he told the magazine. “Let’s just say, the fact that you guys know that the studio is saying we can’t cover all this ground that needs to be covered in just one movie, you can only imagine what is to come.” At the time, Diesel said production on Fast 10 would start in January.

In October, Diesel made a surprising overture to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who hasn’t appeared in a main Fast movie since 2017’s The Fate of the Furious. Diesel asked Johnson to put aside their feud and appear in Fast 10. “As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits,” Diesel wrote. “I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

However, it doesn’t seem likely Johnson will play Luke Hobbs again in a mainline Fast movie. “I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me,” Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter in July.

The previous Fast movie, F9, opened in June after it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It quickly became one of the top-grossing movies during the pandemic, making $762.2 million worldwide. Lin – who also helmed The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006), Fast & Furious (2009), Fast Five (2011) and Fast & Furious 6 (2013) – returned to the franchise for F9. John Cena also joined the franchise, playing Jakob Toretto, the estranged brother of Diesel’s Dom and Jordana Brewster’s Mia.