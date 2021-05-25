Lindsay Lohan Returns to Acting With New Netflix Christmas Movie

✖

Lindsay Lohan is reviving her acting career in an unlikely venue — a holiday-themed rom-com set to be released as a Netflix original film. According to a report by Variety, Lohan is the first person cast in this story of an unlikely couple finding love over Christmas. The title of the movie has not been released either.

The logline for Lohan's upcoming Netflix Christmas rom-com says that the actress will play a "newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress" who falls victim to a skiing accident and develops amnesia. She then "finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas." The formula sounds similar enough to the other Christmas rom-coms that have been some of Netflix's biggest hits in recent years, including A Christmas Prince, The Princess Switch and Jingle Jangle.

Lohan is a natural addition to such a production since she started her career in a similar family comedy. She played both Hallie Parker and Annie James in the 1998 remake of The Parent Trap, where 11-year-old twin sisters separated at birth are reunited and conspire to get their parents back together.

Lohan would go on to find huge success in simple, familiar comedies. She starred in another remake of Freaky Friday and then took perhaps her most iconic role in Mean Girls. It was around that time that Lohan became an A-list star and shouldered the burden of the paparazzi. She was rumored to have developed issues with mental health, substance abuse and/or disordered eating, and pulled away from the spotlight more and more. Consequently, these public absences made her less desirable as a star actress and reportedly harder for studios to insure.

Lohan has done well for herself without the support of Hollywood. She has made some big TV appearances, including some breakout reality TV shows and has capitalized on her celebrity status where possible. She has also traveled extensively and pursued other ventures like music and club promotion.

Lohan has not been completely absent from movie screens in the meantime either. She appeared in the 2019 thriller Among the Shadows — her first feature-length performance since Scary Movie V in 2013. She has also made appearances in many TV shows, scripted or otherwise. Still, this new project will be a return to conventionality that many fans are surprised about.

Lohan's new Netflix Christmas rom-com is reportedly going to start production in November. There is no word on when it will be released, but presumably, it won't be in time for this Christmas.