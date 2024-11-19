Allan Svensson, the Swedish actor known for his dubbing work in numerous Disney/Pixar movies, has died. Svensson passed away at the age of 73 following a battle with prostate cancer, his daughter-in-law Linda van den Tempel told Expressen on Sunday. He had been living permanently at a care and nursing home outside Stockholm since last year.

“He fell asleep quietly and peacefully. It was expected, he was sick with prostate cancer,”” she said.

Svensson’s career spanned decades and included work on and off camera. He is perhaps best remembered for his contributions to the Disney/Pixar catalog, having voiced the Swedish dubs of several Disney/Pixar films. He voiced Fidget in The Great Mouse Detective (1986), Einstein in Oliver & Company (1988), Percival C. McLeach in The Rescuers Down Under (1990), Rusty the Dog in Home on the Range (2004), Eli “Big Daddy” LaBouff in The Princess and the Frog (2009), and Lord Dingwall in Brave (2012). He also voiced Pacha in both The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) and Kronk’s New Groove (2005s), James P. “Sulley” Sullivan in Monsters, Inc. (2001) and Monsters University (2013), and Bob Parr/Mr. Incredible in The Incredibles (2004) and The Incredibles 2 (2018).

Outside of his work with Disney/Pixar, Svensson also lent his voice to the Swedish dubs of other popular animated movies, including Soto in Ice Age (2002), Don Lino in Shark Tale (2004), Tower Guard in Minions (2015), and Tiberius the red-tailed hawk in The Secret Life of Pets (2016). His other dubbing credits include The Book of Life (2014), The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2019).

Svensson’s acting career began in the ‘70s. After training at the Theatre Academy in Gothenburg, he landed the role as Erik in the SVT series Hedebyborna, per his IMDb profile. He starred on the series from 1978 through 1982, and followed it with roles in titles like Rid I natt, Lyckans ost, and Sammansvärjningen. He is also well-remembered for his portrayal of mailman Gustav Svensson in the sitcom Svensson, Svensson, which ran for four seasons and also spawned a feature film. His other credits include Hassel/Förgörarna, Murder in Sweden, and the musical Singin’ in the Rain.

Paying tribute to him on social media, one fan wrote, “Extremely sad news on a Sunday evening that the most beloved postman of our time in Gustav Svensson (Allan Svensson) has fallen asleep. Rest In Peace Allan Svensson!”