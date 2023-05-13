Netflix Star Eyed to Play Superman in Movie Reboot

The first credible casting report around the upcoming Superman reboot just hit, and it appears a Netflix favorite is in the mix for the starring role. According to The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit and Mia Galuppo, casting for Warner Bros executive/writer/director James Gunn's upcoming Superman movie, titled Superman: Legacy, is underway. One of the stars being considered to play Clark Kent/Superman is David Corenswet.

While Corenswet's name might not ring a bell, avid Netflix viewers will recognize him from several of the service's high-profile projects. He played the pivotal role of River Barkley in Ryan Murphy's The Politician before returning for another Murphy project, Hollywood, as Jack Castello. He was also seen in the 2022 rom-com Look Both Ways opposite Lili Reinhart.

The 29-year-old actor is described as "among the top contenders" for the title role in Superman: Legacy. He's apparently up against two more stars, but it's unclear who those actors are. It's believed that Jacob Elordi of Euphoria and The Kissing Booth fame is not one of the names in contention at this time. Despite fan castings and rumors swirling around, Elordi reportedly "never submitted himself into the ring" for the film. THR also notes two more names, Tom Brittney and Andrew Richardson, have been mentioned around the Superman role, but it's unclear if they're also among the "top contenders" or not.

Corenswet and other finalists will reportedly screen test for the part in late May or early June. Whoever lands the role will follow Henry Cavill in terms of portraying Superman in live-action films. Cavill first appeared in 2013's Man of Steel and kept the mantle of the flagship DC Comics hero through 2022's Black Adam. However, he was ousted from Warner Bros.'s future Superman movie plans when James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the DC Comics movie slate. Tyler Hoechlin currently plays Superman in the live-action CW TV series Superman & Lois.

Kit and Mia Galuppo also detailed the casting status of two more characters in the Superman mythos: Lois Lane and Lex Luthor. The only name tied to the supervillain role is Nicholas Hoult, known for his work in Mad Max: Fury Road, the X-Men movie franchise and Hulu's The Great. As for Superman's ace-reporter love interest, several stars are in the running for the part, including, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, House of Cards), Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton), Emma Mackey (Sex Education) and Samara Weaving (The Babysitter, Scream VI).