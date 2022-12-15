Henry Cavill Being Replaced as Superman Draws Confusion, Disbelief From Fans

Henry Cavill is officially out as the Man of Steel. On Wednesday, it was reported that Cavill would no longer be portraying Superman in the DC cinematic universe as previously thought. Understandably, the news has left fans shocked and more than a little confused.

James Gunn and Peter Safran, the co-heads of DC Studios, announced on Wednesday that they were changing things up. Instead of having Cavill play Superman, they decided that they were going to go with a different approach (they did not share who will be picking up the Superman mantle). Cavill wrote about the news, "After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. I respect that James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

Considering that the actor did make a big statement in October about how he would continue to portray Superman, this news came as a major surprise. Fans on Twitter are currently trying to make sense of the situation.