Henry Cavill Being Replaced as Superman Draws Confusion, Disbelief From Fans

By Stephanie Downs

Henry Cavill is officially out as the Man of Steel. On Wednesday, it was reported that Cavill would no longer be portraying Superman in the DC cinematic universe as previously thought. Understandably, the news has left fans shocked and more than a little confused. 

James Gunn and Peter Safran, the co-heads of DC Studios, announced on Wednesday that they were changing things up. Instead of having Cavill play Superman, they decided that they were going to go with a different approach (they did not share who will be picking up the Superman mantle). Cavill wrote about the news,  "After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. I respect that James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

Considering that the actor did make a big statement in October about how he would continue to portray Superman, this news came as a major surprise. Fans on Twitter are currently trying to make sense of the situation. 

Just a Thought

Around the same time that Cavill announced his return as Superman, he announced his departure from The Witcher. Presumably, his exit was due to his role as the Man of Steel.

Really?

Fans are baffled by this latest development. After all, Cavill was a fantastic Superman.

Tragic

It's actually wild to see how this situation has played out. As this fan noted, Cavill "deserved better."

The Best

The news has fans reflecting on Cavill's Superman journey. He really was great in the role.

Wow

"Peter [and] I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn't be more over-the-moon about; we'll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year," Gunn stated about the switch-up. "Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we're big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future."

Man of the People

In his message to fans, Cavill wrote that "Superman is still around." The actor continued, "Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there!"

Heartbroken

Clearly, fans aren't happy that Cavill is out as Superman. He'll be sincerely missed in the role.

