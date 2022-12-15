Henry Cavill Being Replaced as Superman Draws Confusion, Disbelief From Fans
Henry Cavill is officially out as the Man of Steel. On Wednesday, it was reported that Cavill would no longer be portraying Superman in the DC cinematic universe as previously thought. Understandably, the news has left fans shocked and more than a little confused.
James Gunn and Peter Safran, the co-heads of DC Studios, announced on Wednesday that they were changing things up. Instead of having Cavill play Superman, they decided that they were going to go with a different approach (they did not share who will be picking up the Superman mantle). Cavill wrote about the news, "After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. I respect that James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."
Considering that the actor did make a big statement in October about how he would continue to portray Superman, this news came as a major surprise. Fans on Twitter are currently trying to make sense of the situation.
Just a Thought
all i’m saying is if henry cavill can be dropped as superman a month after announcing his return then liam hemsworth can also be dropped as geralt of rivia 🤷🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/KL6V1psQYc— ً (@wrathsemilia) December 15, 2022
Around the same time that Cavill announced his return as Superman, he announced his departure from The Witcher. Presumably, his exit was due to his role as the Man of Steel.
Really?
We literally had the best casting for Superman for our generation. How in the world do you leave him without a new film for 6yrs to only bring him back to the greatest ovations in years to then cut him out completely? pic.twitter.com/8aqQ3JZAR8— Jason Laboy Photography (@JasonLaboyPhoto) December 15, 2022
Fans are baffled by this latest development. After all, Cavill was a fantastic Superman.
Tragic
Henry Cavill loved The Witcher but he clearly wanted the studio to respect the book material and it must have disappointed him to see them mock it. He ended up eventually leaving it behind for Superman only for DC to drop him again within 2 months.
This man deserved better. pic.twitter.com/rkEr2uFTV4— Maku (@TropicalMaku) December 15, 2022
It's actually wild to see how this situation has played out. As this fan noted, Cavill "deserved better."
The Best
Henry Cavill. Our Superman. Thank you.
You will always be one of the best of the best. pic.twitter.com/ugqbVvE2VH— Yoko Higuchi (@theYokoHiguchi) December 15, 2022
The news has fans reflecting on Cavill's Superman journey. He really was great in the role.
Wow
Henry Cavill was an amazing Superman and it's so sad to see him leave. He'll forever be our Superman, but don't let that kill the hype of another great Superman actor. We, as DC fans, should love all things Superman.
Here's to the next Man of Steel. 🥂 pic.twitter.com/DdurSyCN6A— Kaitlyn™ 🦇 (@psionickanes) December 15, 2022
"Peter [and] I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn't be more over-the-moon about; we'll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year," Gunn stated about the switch-up. "Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we're big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future."
Man of the People
Henry Cavill doesn't have Superman. He doesn't have The Witcher... But, he has THE PEOPLE! pic.twitter.com/cy7ipIHxw0— Z (@AMagicWriter) December 15, 2022
In his message to fans, Cavill wrote that "Superman is still around." The actor continued, "Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there!"
Heartbroken
Hope died today....💔😢😭— Aakash🦇🕸️ (@Its___Superman) December 15, 2022
I'll miss you forever Henry Cavill Superman... pic.twitter.com/yK5bIPVSTq
Clearly, fans aren't happy that Cavill is out as Superman. He'll be sincerely missed in the role.