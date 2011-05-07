Chris Hemsworth Gives Update on Hulk Hogan Biopic

✖

Chris Hemsworth is staying busy as he will be seen in two new movies in a three-week span. But fans are ready to see him as Hulk Hogan in the biopic of the WWE Hall of Famer. ComicBook.com recently spoke to Hemsworth, who was promoting his new Netflix film Spiderhead, and he shared an update on the new Hogan movie.

"That film's a while away," Hemsworth said. "That's sort of in the development stage you know, and if that comes to fruition, great. Todd Phillips is brilliant. Haven't ripped any shirts off yet, but you'll be the first to hear about it when I do." The Hogan film was announced in 2019 and set to be released on Netflix if it does happen. In 2020, Hemsworth talked about how excited he was to be part of the project.

"This movie is going to be a really fun project," he told Total Film. "As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor. And then there is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude," he continued. "I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I'm really looking forward to doing."

Hogan, 68, has had multiple stints in WWE during his career. His most famous run was when he was with the company from 1983 to 1993 and took the company to new heights. Hogan also spent time in WCW and won the World Heavyweight title six times. He is also known for launching the wrestling faction nWo and has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice.

Hemsworth, 38, has made a name for himself in Hollywood after starring in the Marvel Studios film Thor. Once Spiderhead is released on Netflix, Hemsworth will get ready for the release of his other new movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth film of the Thor franchise. Hemsworth has starred in all four Avengers films, Star Trek, Ghostbusters, Extraction and Red Dawn. He is set to star in Extraction 2, which comes out next year, and Furiosa, which is scheduled to be released in 2024.