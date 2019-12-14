Hulk Hogan to Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame for Second Time, and Some Wrestling Fans Are Fuming

Monday morning, the WWE announced the first inductees into the 2020 Hall of Fame. Six-time champion Dave Bautista will be entering the hallowed halls, and he will be joined by four nWO members in Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman. The majority of fans are happy to see this group get honored, but some can’t believe Hogan is on the list of inductees.

Following the announcement of Hogan being named to the Hall of Fame, many fans on social media voiced their concerns about the longtime wrestler getting honored. Specifically, they believed that he had previously made some racist comments and shouldn’t be allowed in the Hall of Fame for that very reason.

“Hulk Hogan gonna come back and say the N word again,” one user wrote on social media after the announcement. Another simply said “2 times the racism.”

Batista and four members of the NWO (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman) are the first members of the WWE Hall of Fame’s 2020 class pic.twitter.com/oFQOc1Q4Uj — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) December 9, 2019

“Lol at noted racist Hulk Hogan getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice. There truly aren’t consequences for rich white men,” one user added to the conversation.

Hogan was originally removed from the Hall of Fame after a video surfaced of him using racial slurs. The wrestler announced that he was a racist and then used the N-word several times. He was suspended for three years but will be reinstated once again. Although the fans are not happy about the situation.

For many wrestling fans, they can’t believe that a self-admitted racist would be allowed back into the Hall of Fame after serving what ultimately became a suspension. In their opinion, he should be permanently banned for the previous comments that he made.

“Very grateful that the four original nWo members HollyWood, Big Kev,X and Scott are getting inducted to the WWE HOF,” Hogan wrote on Twitter after the announcement. “We are not coming back to take over and change the business again, we are just coming back to celebrate our run ,get inducted and party NWO style at Wrestlemania.HH”

The 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Thursday, April 2 at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Fla. This will be part of the WrestleMania 36 Week festivities.

(Photo Credit: John Parra/Getty)