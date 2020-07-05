Chris Hemsworth 'Getting Even Bigger' for Netflix's Hulk Hogan Biopic

✖

Actor Chris Hemsworth is known for his physique and being in outstanding shape while portraying Thor, the god of thunder, in Marvel's Cinematic Universe. However, he will need to undergo an even more drastic transformation for an upcoming project. He will have to get even bigger in order to portray retired wrestler Hulk Hogan for Netflix's biopic.

Speaking with Total Film, Hemsworth explained that he is packing on the pounds for his new role. He weighed in at 220 pounds while working on the trio of Thor movies, which he achieved through lots of clean protein, a few carbs and lots of fruits and vegetables. The 6-foot-7-inch Hogan, on the other hand, had a listed weight of 302 pounds. He also routinely bragged about his "24-inch pythons."

"This movie is going to be a really fun project," Hemsworth said. "As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor." Hitting 300 pounds likely won't happen, but Hemsworth will still need to bulk up in order to accurately portray the longtime wrestler.

Of course, putting on muscle mass won't be the only transformation required. Hemsworth will also have to capture Hogan's "essence." Growing the mustache and donning a colorful bandana will be easy, but Hemsworth will have to focus on other aspects. This includes properly recreating the accent, as well as the physicality and the attitude.

According to Screen Rant, the film will focus on Hogan's early years in the sport, starting with his time on the Florida wrestling circuit in the 1970s. The film will continue into the 1980s when Hogan became the face of the World Wrestling Federation. It's unclear if the film will showcase his guest roles on The A-Team and Rocky III or his return to New Japanese Pro Wrestling in the mid-1990s.

"I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I’m really looking forward to doing," Hemsworth said. In order to accurately portray Hogan, he will need to learn all about the various rivalries among top wrestlers. This includes a feud with The Princess Bride star Andre the Giant.

Netflix has the exclusive release rights for the untitled Hogan biopic. Scott Silver and John Pollono are writing the screenplay while Hogan is serving as an executive producer and consultant. Todd Phillips (Joker) will direct the film after drawing rave reviews with his DC Comics drama.