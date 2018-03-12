Cameron Diaz Reportedly Retiring From Acting: ‘I’m Done’

Cameron Diaz is reportedly retiring from acting, according to the actress’s friend Selma Blair.

In a recent interview with Metro, Blair said that Diaz is “done” with acting, delivering the news while reminiscing about the pair’s 2002 film The Sweetest Thing.

“I had lunch with Cameron the other day,” Blair said. “We were reminiscing about the film. I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron’s retired from acting. She’s like, ‘I’m done.’”

Diaz’s last film role was in a 2014 adaptation of Annie, in which she played the disgruntled Ms. Hannigan.

“I mean, she doesn’t need to make any more films,” Blair said of her friend. “She has a pretty great life, I don’t know what it would take to bring her back. She’s happy.”

Diaz, 45, appeared in her first film in 1994. That film was The Mask, which saw Diaz star alongside Jim Carrey and propelled the California native to superstardom.

Since then, she’s starred in blockbusters like There’s Something About Mary, My Best Friend’s Wedding, Charlie’s Angels and The Holiday, as well as a slew of other movies. She also lent her voice to the successful Shrek films, playing girl-turned ogre Princess Fiona.

In 2015, Diaz married musician Benji Madden and has stayed out of the public eye for the most part, save for the promotion of her second wellness book in 2016.

While the reasons for Diaz’s reported retirement are unclear, one could feasibly be that she wants to focus on wellness, with her books, The Body Book and The Longevity Book: The Science of Aging, the Biology of Strength, and the Privilege of Time, echoing actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who has stepped back from Hollywood in order to focus on her lifestyle brand, Goop.

At the Goop Wellness Summit in 2017, Diaz explained why she had been taking a bit of a break from Hollywood.

“I just went, ‘I can’t really say who I am to myself.’ Which is a hard thing to face up to,” she said via E! News. “I felt the need to make myself whole.”‘

Photo Credit: Phil Stafford / Shutterstock.com