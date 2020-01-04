Cameron Diaz Celebrated Retirement and ‘Living’ Her Life Prior to Birth of Daughter Raddix

One reason why Cameron Diaz succeeded in keeping her pregnancy under wraps for so long is that she has been seen less and less in the spotlight in recent years. The actress has not been in a movie since 2014 and confirmed her retirement from acting in 2018. In a 2019 interview with InStyle, Diaz celebrated her retirement and living life, just months before welcoming daughter Raddix Madden.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benji Madden (@benjaminmadden) on Jan 3, 2020 at 10:20am PST

“It’s fun to just not have anybody know what I’m up to,” Diaz told InStyle in August 2019. “Because my time is all mine. I’m not selling any films, and because I’m not selling anything, I don’t have to give anybody anything. I’m not doing this anymore. I’m living my life.”

Diaz, 47, later explained why she believes the 40s is the best decade of a person’s life.

“You just get to be real with yourself, and you can also make necessary changes because you have the experience of looking back on four decades,” the Bad Teacher star said. “Looking at patterns and seeing what things really work. You get to let go of giving a s— about anything. You’re done! Don’t care. I really don’t. It’s such a relief.”

Since she no longer appears on the big screen, Diaz said she is looking to build “better, stronger friendships” with the people already in her life, including husband Benji Madden.

“Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me,” Diaz said. “My husband’s the best. He’s the greatest human being, and he’s my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it’s a lot of work. You need somebody who’s willing to do the work with you, because there’s no 60-40 in marriage. It’s 50-50, period. All the time.”

Back in early 2018, Diaz’s retirement caused a media firestorm. It started when her The Sweetest Thing co-star Selma Blair told a British tabloid Diaz was retired. She tried to walk the comment back, insisting it was a joke. However, in an Entertainment Weekly interview with Blair and Christina Applegate, Diaz confirmed she is “actually retired.”

On Friday, Diaz and Madden confirmed they welcomed their fist child together in an Instagam statement. The two did not reveal further details about their daughter fo her privacy.

“We are so happy, blessed and grateful to being this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” the couple’s statement read. “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

“While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” the statement continued. “So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD [smiley face emoji].”

Photo credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images