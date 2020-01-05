Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Welcome First Child in Surprise Announcement

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have started the new year by welcoming a baby girl! On Thursday, the couple made the surprise announcement that they welcomed daughter Raddix Madden, their first child together. The couple had not previously announced that they were expecting and remained relatively mum on social media for months.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” the couple began a social media post announcing the birth. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to being this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

“While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” the statement continued. “So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD [smiley face emoticon].”

“From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade,” the announcement concluded. “Sincerely, Cameron&Benji [heart emoji].”

The announcement was also shared to Diaz’s account, with the proud new parents both disabling the comments on the posts, though fans have taken to other recent Instagram post to express their excitement send their congratulations.

Diaz and Madden tied the knot at the Annie star’s Beverly Hills home back in January of 2015 in a ceremony that was attended by the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Samantha Ronson, Lionel Richie, Toni Collette, Nancy Juvonen, Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, and Robin Antin.

Speaking to InStyle this past August, Diaz said that her marriage to Madden was “the best thing that ever happened to me.”

“My husband’s the best. He’s the greatest human being, and he’s my great partner,” she said. “I don’t know if I was ready [when I got married], but I knew Benji was special. He’s just a good man. There’s no bulls—. It’s really refreshing. I’m really grateful for him.”

