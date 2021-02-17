'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar' Star Jamie Dornan Addresses Possibility of a Sequel

✖

Following the massive success of the Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar last weekend via on-demand, it's no secret fans are itching for more of the wildly hilarious duo. Receiving a 78% freshness score on Rotten Tomatoes, the bright, colorful and unabashedly silly comedy has all the ingredients for a sequel. But are the screenwriters even open to another adventure starring the now-beloved titular characters? After all, the movie comes more than a decade after their groundbreaking Paul Feig-directed comedy, Bridesmaids and there are no plans to return to that story.

Jamie Dornan, who stole the show as the two leads' love interest with his singing and dancing as the character, Edgar Paget — opened up about whether a sequel could become a possibility, admitting to Variety that while it was all a matter of time and a decision falling on Wiig and Mumolo, he would be more than open to returning to his role.

"That's a Mumolo-Wiig question. I was hopeful that they weren't gonna just turn and kill Edgar at some point towards the end. Because I was like, if this hits and people like it, there's an appetite," he said of his character, who plays a semi-villain, but ultimately woos and falls in love with one of the leading ladies. "I think they've definitely knocked around a few titles, let's put it that way. We all had a bit of fun one day, coming up with destinations for them to go on after. So listen, if they want to go again, and they want me to be involved, it would be the easiest yes of my life."

The often serious actor, best known for his portrayal as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades franchise and the award-winning role in the BBC drama The Fall as serial killer Paul Spector, brought out another side of him with Barb and Star. In an interview with the movie's director Josh Greenbaum, he disclosed how Dornan's wife, actress Emilia Warner, was more than excited for her husband's foray into comedy while admitting "this is really" who he is. "This is really what he loves to do and what he, early on in his acting career, wanted to do," he revealed of their conversation to Slate.

With a musical number that has won the hearts of viewers with the hilarious song, "Edgar's Prayer," sung entirely by Dornan as he details his character's love woes while frolicking on the beach, he tells Variety there will be much more hilarity once the blooper reels are released — especially when filming that sequence alongside the seagulls and ripping off his shirt.

"We did that just two, maybe three times. And the first time, it didn’t rip it all," Dornan said. "I'm sure that footage will find its way onto some sort of blooper reel. So we had to, like, cut it so I could rip it. Listen, even Hulk Hogan apparently cuts it at the top. So if Hulk Hogan needs help with ripping a shirt off, I definitely need help. I don't even think I ever got it off of the bottom."

Greenbaum went on to share details with Slate of working with Dornan on the musical number and how much of it really required a double, admitting it was "almost all him other than when we make it obvious that it's not," through the use of a stunt dancer. Revealing how he was "fully committed" to the role, all the singing is him. "He's got a pretty incredible voice, which I think when we wrote it and cast it, I didn't even know. I figured, 'Oh, we'll probably have someone else sing.' I didn't know he had a wonderful voice. But we started talking more and more, and he was in a band in high school, and it was like, 'Oh, he can really pull this off.'"

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is available on-demand and currently streaming at Amazon and all digital retailers.