Jamie Dornan Lights up Social Media With 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar' Performance

Greenbaum continued: "All the singing is him. He's got a pretty incredible voice, which I think when we wrote it and cast it, I didn't even know. I figured, 'Oh, we'll probably have someone else sing.' I didn't know he had a wonderful voice. But we started talking more and more, and he was in a band in high school, and it was like, 'Oh, he can really pull this off.'"

"And then the dancing, obviously he's fully committed. There are a couple of sequences, like when he's spinning like a baby ballerina and digging himself into the sand, that are obviously doubled," Greenbaum said to Slate.

The director continued of Dornan: "Again, I hope it comes across as clear that part of the joke is it's clearly not him, but if so, I'm sorry for ruining it for people that's not him. He's clearly doing the bulk of the funny tumbling and jumping. But when there's beautiful, full-split ballet moves, I hate to tell the world, but that's actually not Jamie."

1) people can see that he can really act

2) he is really funny

3) he can really sing

1) people can see that he can really act

2) he is really funny

3) he can really sing

All of these things we fans have know for years

Greenbaum opens up about the moment when Dornan rips his shirt off, admitting the 38-year-old is "just that strong." In a real behind-the-scenes story, he further states to Slate "he did do a take or two where we didn't rip it because I was like, 'Look, it might be funny if you're struggling to rip it,' because I think we've all seen the tear-off."

However, in Barb and Star, since his character Edgar was already having such a hard time, maybe it made sense that his shirt wouldn't rip off right according to the director. "Nothing's going his way. So I think he actually did do a take or two where he just ripped it himself, and that is actually I believe what's in the movie."