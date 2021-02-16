✖

Reba McEntire has added another credit to her name thanks to her appearance in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, the comedy film taking social media by storm. As viewers sat down to watch the film following its Feb. 12 debut, however, many noticed a glaring error. As the hilarious film comes to a close, the country icon's name is misspelled in the end credits, which read "Reba McEntyre" instead of the proper spelling of "Reba McEntire."

A social media user by the name of Greg Dow was among the first to notice the mistake. Sharing a screenshot of the end credits on Twitter, he wrote that while the film is "hilarious," they spelled McEntire's "name wrong in the credits." Another Twitter user also caught on to the mishap, writing, "Just watched [Barb and Star] and I laughed my a– off! Loved seeing [Reba] in it. But folks, y’all misspelled [Reba's] last name. It’s McEntire, not McEntyre. Please fix this!"

Just watched the movie. It’s hilarious. However they spelt your name wrong in the credits. pic.twitter.com/k7nmAfPJQv — Greg Dow (@Grege1983) February 14, 2021

At this time, the error does not seem to have been fixed. Neither director Josh Greenbaum or producers Will Ferrell and Adam McKay had addressed the mistake. McEntire also has not commented on the misspelling, though her excitement for the film was obvious in a Feb. 12 tweet encouraging her followers to press play. She wrote, "There is life out there, and [Barb and Star] are about to find it! [Take the trip] to Vista Del Mar with them (and another familiar face) everywhere you rent movies now!"

Debuting on Friday, Barb and Star follows lifelong friends Barb and star, portrayed by Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, who embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they pack their bags and leave their small Midwestern town for the fictional Vista Del Mar, Florida, leading to a crazy and hilarious adventure. McEntire stars as Trish, a water sprite. The film also stars Wigg as the villain Maria Margolis, Jamie Dornan as Edgar Paget, Damon Wayans Jr. as Darlie Bunkle, Reyn Doi as Yoyo, Wendi McLendon-Covey as Mickey Revelet, Micahel Hitchcock as Gary, Vanessa Bayer as Debbie, Fortune Feimster as Pinky, Kwame Patterson as George, Phyllis Smith as Delores, Rose Abdoo as Bev, Mark Jonathan as Richard Cheese, Morgan Freeman as Morgan Freedman, and Andy Garcia as Tommy Bahama.

The film has sparked plenty of laughs on social media, with viewers giving the film a 73% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics, meanwhile, have given Barb and Star have given the film a 78% tomatometer score. The film is available on premium Video On Demand platforms exclusively.