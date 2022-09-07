Austin Powers fans just got some groovy news, as it's been announced that the franchise is getting a special box-set release in honor of the first movie's 25th anniversary. According to Collider, the HMV store is offering an exclusive, limited edition collection of all three spy-comedy films, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997), Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) and Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002). The set will include Blu-ray versions of each film, saw well as other special features. The box-set is available to pre-order now, however, delivery is only available in the U.K. at this time.

Austin Powers star Mike Myers was recently asked about the potential of making an Austin Powers 4, and he gave a very cryptic response. The beloved actor made an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show to promote his recent Netflix series, The Pentaverate. While there, he was asked about the chances that another Austin Powers film might ever manifest. "I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project, should it exist or not exist. [That's a] non-confirmed confirmation confirmation," Myers said in response.

(Photo: HMV/Warner Bros)

Fans of the franchise will note that Myers did not explicitly say "no" to the possibility of a new Austin Powers. However, he also didn't say "yes" either, so speculation will just have to go on until a movie is officially announced. Talk of a fourth Austin Powers movie has swirled for more than a decade, with Myers occasionally making efforts on a script. Ultimately, no major developments have taken place so far.

Earlier this year, Myers brought a few Austin Powers characters out of retirement for a Super Bowl commercial. The ad, for General Motors, features stars of the original film. Myers, Seth Green, and Mindy Sterling reprise their roles as Dr. Evil, Scott Evil, and Frau Farbissina. Rob Lowe returns as well, playing the young version of Number 2, a role he played in the film's sequel, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.

In the commercial, Dr. Evil is determined to continue his pursuit of global domination after taking over GM, but he gets pushback from Scott — who is now a dad himself — and Frau. The pair want him to help reduce global emissions through the company's evolved vehicle technology. "You must help save the world first. Then you can take over the world," grunts Frau. The villainous Dr. Evil eventually winds up in a back-and-forth spat with Scott, reminiscent of their laugh-out-loud arguments from the film series. Finally, Frau puts an end to their bickering, and Dr. Evil announces that the crew is "going all electric" with their transportation methods from now on.