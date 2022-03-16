Mike Myers’ Netflix Series Gets Premiere Date, Trailer

Mike Myers’ upcoming Netflix series, The Pentaverate, now has an official premiere date and a debut trailer. The half-hour comedy limited series, created by Myers, asks the question, “What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347?” At the beginning of the series, a Canadian journalist winds on a journey to unearth the truth and save the world, though he may not be the right man for the job.

However, the Pentaverate is determined to never be revealed, which could lead our unassuming hero to have to rescue humanity on his own. The series is directed by Tim Kirkby (Fleabag) and will co-star some great comedic actors such as Ken Jeong (Community), Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele), and Debi Mazar (Younger). Additional stars include Richard McCabe (1917), Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous), and Lydia West (Dracula 2020). Notably, Myers plays eight different roles himself. Fans can catch The Pentaverate when it lands on Netflix on May 5.

Myers is very well-known for playing multiple roles in many of his past projects, such as the Austin Powers franchise, wherein he played the titular character, as well as others such as villains Dr. Evil and Fat Bastard. He is also the mind behind Wayne’s World and the voice of iconic animated character Shrek. Notably, the Austin Powers films have earned more than $676 million at the box office, and Shrek is a multi-billion-earning franchise.

Myers semi-retired from acting about a decade ago but did appear in small supporting roles in films such as Terminal, starring Margot Robbie, and the Oscar-winning Queen-biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody. Interestingly, in 2016 he sat down for an interview with CTV News and implied that it’s possible Wayne’s World could make a comeback. “It would be an interesting examination of Wayne at 50 I don’t know what it would look like, but the idea of it makes me laugh,” he said.

Myers also added that he and co-star Dana Carvey “had a blast at the 40th anniversary” celebration of Saturday Night Live, so he liked the idea but doesn’t know if it will ever manifest. To date, the first Wayne’s World film, released in 1992 and based on sketch Myers and Carvey originated on SNL, is the highest-grossing film based on a Saturday Night Live sketch. It also spawned a sequel, Wayne’s World 2, released in 1993.