Mike Myers Says ‘Austin Powers 4’ Is ‘Looking Good’

Mike Myers has been talking about making a fourth Austin Powers movie for more than a decade, but the actor said the project is still in the works, but is “looking good.”

“It’s looking good, it’s just tough, you know, it takes a long time to write the script, you want it to be fantastic,” Myers told E! News at the New York City Bohemian Rhapsody premiere. “I have three kids under the age of 7 now, you know, [director] Jay [Roach] is just back-to-back making movies… But we’ve met and, I don’t know, it’s looking good, we’ll see.”

Myers said he would “love to do it” since he had “so much fun” making the original films.

The former Saturday Night Live comedian told Entertainment Tonight in May that his dream for a fourth Austin Powers movie would focus on his villain, Dr. Evil.

“I would love to do a movie from Dr. Evil’s perspective. So it would be Dr. Evil 1, Austin Powers 4, is how I would roll,” Myers said at the time. “Start the campaign, please. Thank you.”

Myers also told SkyNews in May a new Austin Powers movie is a “very strong maybe.”

“I would love to,” Myers continued. “You know, I’ve been very… I’ve had three kids in the last six years and that’s sort of been where my focus has been. But, you know, I love doing all the characters and it’s a non-stop party when we’re shooting. It’s fun.”

The next Austin Powers could also include a tribute to Verne Troyer, who played Mini-Me. Troyer died April 21 at age 49, with his death later ruled as a suicide.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in May, Myers said he missed Troyer and wished Mini-Me was a better written character.

“Verne was a fantastic human being,” Myers told Kimmel. “And a great comedian. And I always just want to make that point. As written, Mini-Me is like almost a prop, but he brought it up off the page, made it better than written and we just ended up giving him more and more stuff to do. But a great physical comedian, a great dancer, just a fantastic guy.”

The Austin Powers franchise launched in 1997 with Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery. It was followed by 1999’s The Spy Who Shagged Me and 2002’s Austin Powers In Goldmember. The films grossed a combined $676.4 million worldwide, with Goldmember outgrossing the first two.

While Myers could have the time to make an Austin Powers 4, director Roach could be tougher to book. Roach is currently filming a movie about the late Fox News chief Roger Ailes, starring John Lithgow, Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman. He also recently made the Bryan Cranston-starring movies, All The Way and Trumbo.

Myers has kept a lighter schedule in recent years. He has only made two movies since he made a brief cameo in Quentin Tarantino’s Inglorious Basterds in 2009. Earlier this year, he appeared in Margot Robbie’s Terminal and can now be seen on the big screen in the Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody. He also hosts ABC’s Gong Show revival as Tommy Maitland.

Photo credit: New Line/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock