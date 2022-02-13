‘Austin Powers’ Super Bowl Commercial Sees the Cast Reunite

The Austin Powers cast is back together again, all thanks to a hilarious Super Bowl commercial. The General Motors ad features stars of the original film, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery. Mike Myers, Seth Green, and Mindy Sterling reprise their roles as Dr. Evil, Scott Evil, and Frau Farbissina. Rob Lowe returns as well, playing the young version of Number 2, a role he played in the film’s sequel, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.

In the commercial, Dr. Evil is determined to continue his pursuit of global domination after taking over GM, but he gets pushback from Scott — who is now a dad himself — and Frau. The pair want him to help reduce global emissions through the company’s evolved vehicle technology. “You must help save the world first. Then you can take over the world,” grunts Frau. The villainous Dr. Evil eventually winds up in a back-and-forth spat with Scott, reminiscent of their laugh-out-loud arguments from the film series. Finally, Frau puts an end to their bickering, and Dr. Evil announces that that crew is “going all electric” with their transportation methods from now on.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://youtu.be/HoqiQtc79CQ

Speaking about the ad to Variety, Green revealed that Meyers played a big role in making it a reality. “The only thing I know is that Mike took a very first-hand, personal interest in shaping the script, so that it not only accurately represented the characters in the narrative, but also sold the product in a way that the company was happy with,” Green explained. He then went on to speak about what it was like for the former castmates to get back together again, two decades after the release of the last movie, Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002). “It really does feel like the band that has been playing together for 30 years,” said Green. “Austin Powers is still one of the most globally recognized things I’ve done. There is a fan base for it.”

Deborah Wahl, General Motors’ global chief marketing officer, offered some insight from the company’s perspective on why this ad was so important. “We are using climate change as the enemy,” Wahl said. She then added that GM knows for “a large majority of first movers and the younger population, this is very much in line with their purpose and their vision, and they are very concerned about climate change overall.” Fans can see the ad above, and also during the Super Bowl this Sunday, Feb. 13.