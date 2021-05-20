Ford Reveals First Look at 2022 F-150 Lightning

✖

Ford's most popular pickup truck is ready to go electric. During an event in Michigan on Wednesday night, Ford Motor Company officially revealed the F-150 Lightning pickup, an electric vehicle slated to arrive in U.S. dealer showrooms in 2022.

The full-size, four-door truck, which resembles the automaker's current F-150, comes in two battery configurations, according to The Verge. The standard range battery should get around 230 miles of range, with the extended range battery good for 300 miles. The vehicle's software also offers real-time range estimates. Fox News reports the "battery can be filled from 15% to 80% in 41 minutes at a public fast-charging system, and at a rate of 30 miles of electricity per hour when using the available 80-amp home charger." The F-150 Lightning also has some pretty impressive towing stamina. The extended range Lightning is capable of towing up to 10,000 pounds, and the e standard range F-150 Lightning can tow up to 7,700 pounds. During a demonstration on the towing test track at Ford's Michigan Proving Grounds, the vehicle pulled a 5,000-pound trailer up a 25% grade.

We’ve electrified America’s truck. Watch here as we reveal the all-electric #F150Lightning. https://t.co/utiomvR9q6 — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) May 20, 2021

The vehicle starts at $39,974 for the base model, with the extended range version starting at $52,974. The New York Post notes those prices are cheaper than what some analysts expected. Those prices are similar to Tesla's Cybertruck. Making the vehicle even more enticing is the fact that buyers will likely qualify for the full $7,500 federal tax credit.

In a statement, Ford Chairman Bill Ford said, "for both Ford and the American auto industry, F-150 Lightning represents a defining moment as we progress toward a zero-emissions, digitally connected future. Now we are revolutionizing it for a new generation." Meanwhile, speaking with The Verge about the growing field of electric vehicles, Darren Palmer, the head of Ford's EV division, said, "there's plenty of space for everybody. What matters is we're all true to ourselves. I think there’s enough to tempt people to look at [buying the electric version], and a good percent already were — we saw that in our research. But I think it’s going to tempt people who weren't even looking."

It’s the smartest, most innovative F-150 Ford has ever built. And it’s all-electric.​ Meet the #F150Lightning. — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) May 20, 2021

The vehicle is already proving to be a hit, at least according to CEO Jim Farley. Speaking with CNBC's "Squak Box," Farley revealed Ford Motor took 20,000 reservations for the F-150 Lightning pickup within the first 12 of its unveiling. He said, "The response has been great. With 20,000 orders already, we're off to the races. Reserving the vehicle requires a refundable $100 deposit.