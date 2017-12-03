‘A Christmas Story’ Cast: Where They Are Now

From humble beginnings at the box office in 1983, A Christmas Story became a cherished holiday classic.

It inspired a Broadway musical that ran in 2012 and Fox is putting together a live adaptation, which will air on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. ET. Andy Walken plays Ralphie and Matthew Broderick narrates.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the movie only grossed $19.3 million, according to Box Office Mojo, its staying power hasn’t diminished — thanks in part to the 24-hour marathons of the movie on TNT and TBS.

Based on Jean Shepherd’s best-selling book In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash, A Christmas Story tells the story of Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) and his quest to convince his parents to get him a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Directed by Bob Clark, the film provides a nostalgic look at a small-town America.

The beloved cast included Melinda Dillon as Ralphie’s mom, Darren McGavin as “the old man” and Scott Schwartz as Flick, who famously gets his tongue stuck on a frozen flagpole.

Here’s a look at where they are today.

Peter Billingsley as Ralphie Parker

Peter Billingsley’s 12-year-old face is plastered all over movie posters, clothes, cards and other A Christmas Story merchandise.

Today, the 46-year-old actor, producer and director still makes movies. He appeared in Four Christmases and Iron Man in 2008. In 2016, he directed crime thriller called Term Life, which starred Vince Vaughn and Hailee Steinfeld. Billingsley also directed the 2009 Vaughn comedy Couples Retreat.

Billingsley also has an Emmy nomination as an executive producer on Jon Favreau’s Dinner of Five series. He is an executive producer on Netflix’s F Is For Family.

Ian Petrella as Randy Parker

Ian Petrella, who played Randy, is no longer in the movie business.

He was a busy child actor, appearing in Diff’rent Strokes, Once a Hero and Beverly Hills, 90210, until the early 1990s. Although he has made a couple of appearances in projects since 1991, he became interested in puppetry and animation. He does have an official fanpage on Facebook, but it hasn’t been actively updated since 2016.

Melinda Dillon as Mrs. Parker

Melinda Dillon, who played Ralphie’s mom, is a two-time Oscar nominated actress.

She was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi classic Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) and Absence of Malice (1981). Today, Dillon is retired. She was last seen in the 2007 Adam Sandler/Don Cheadle movie Reign Over Me and the short-lived 2007 TNT series Heartland.

Darren McGavin as Mr. Parker, “The Old Man”

Darren McGavin, who played Raphie’s “Old Man,” died Feb. 25, 2006 at age 83.

The Spokane, Washington native was already a veteran of television and movies when he starred in A Christmas Story. He acted regularly until 1999, and made a posthumous appearance in 2008’s Still Waters Burn with Ian Hart.

Aside from A Christmas Story, audiences also know him as Adam Sandler’s father in Billy Madison (1995). McGavin earned an Emmy nomination in 1990 for a guest role on Murphy Brown.

Scott Schwartz as Flick

Scott Schwartz played Flick, who famously gets his tongue stuck on a frozen flagpole. The 49-year-old Schwartz has had an interesting post-Christmas Story career, taking non-sex roles in pornography during the 1990s.

@RealPaigeWWE HEY Kiddo, it’s Scotty w/ Miss Elizabeth, HANG in there! Get yourself back to 100%, we miss U. xoxo pic.twitter.com/LWisy9YJj8 — scott schwartz (@scottakaflick) October 14, 2016

In 2010, Schwartz was enlisted by the late Corey Haim’s family to sell Haim’s personal items on eBay to raise money for the funeral.

R. D. Robb as Schwartz

R.D. Robb, who played Schwartz, appeared in a few movies and TV shows after A Christmas Story. He was in an episode of ER and played Roy in 1996’s Matilda.

Big congrats to @brielarson on the spirit award nom for her brilliant performance in #room! 2 best perfs this year BL and @JacobTremblay! — RD Robb (@rdrobbs) December 5, 2015



In 2017, he appeared in an episode of ABC’s The Goldbergs. Robb’s biggest claim to fame is directing Don’s Plum, a 2001 movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey McGuire have fought to keep from being released. However, you can find it on YouTube.

Photo: MGM/Facebook