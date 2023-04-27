Way Day 2023 Deal Alert: Get This Sheet Set for Only $11 Right Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Last chance: the Way Day 2023 sale is ending tomorrow. If you want new sheets from Wayfair for $11, you have to shop now.

It's the last day of the annual Way Day 2023 sale at Wayfair. With up to 80% savings on select furniture, linens, outdoor furniture, appliances, décor and more, you can refresh your home on a budget by taking advantage of these deals.

Like what? Well, get this: Right now, Wayfair has a flash deal on a microfiber sheet set with prices starting at only $11. The sheet set normally costs between $35 and $60. It's an amazing deal, but won't last long. You've only got a few hours left before prices return to normal. Take advantage of the Way Day sale before it's too late -- this is your last chance to save big.

Wayfair Basics, exclusively at Wayfair, is one of the company's top-selling lines. Offering premium products at a more affordable price point, the Wayfair Basics brand often sells out quickly. If you've got $11 to $16 to spare, the Wayfair microfiber sheet set comes in every standard mattress size and 25 color options. Plus, it has a 4.6-star rating on the Wayfair website.

That's not all the Way Day 2023 sale has to offer. If you're really on a home makeover budget, Wayfair has top products under $50 and some of the Way Day early deals are still available too. This is Wayfair's biggest sale of the year, so you'll want to stock up on these home goods and lifestyle essentials while you still can.

Wayfair Basics 1800 Series microfiber sheet set

Swap out your old sheets with something new, like the Wayfair Basics microfiber sheet set. The 1800 series means that the sheets and pillows all have an 1800-thread count crafted from 100% microfiber, so the sheets are delectably soft and comfortable.

They're also machine-washable, non-pilling, fade-resistant and wrinkle-resistant, making them easy to wash and care for. You'll get a fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillowcases. Twin XL and twin-size sheet sets will come with one pillowcase, while full-, queen-, king- and California king-size sheet sets come with two pillowcases. Prices vary slightly by size and color, but all variations are, amazingly, under $25 (most are under $16) and start at $11.

"I did exhaustive research for sheets that were highly rated but still in my price range. I bought two sets and they are one of my favorite purchases ever! They're both buttery-soft and easy to wash and store. They really are top notch. I plan to buy more!" said one reviewer.

Wayfair Basics 1800 Series microfiber sheet set, starting at $11 (down from $36+)

