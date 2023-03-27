Wayfair's Best Patio Deals: How to Get Big Savings on a Backyard Refresh

C&G Outdoors solar mushroom LED garden lights (Photo: Wayfair) Add a sense of beauty and whimsy to your garden or backyard with these mini solar-powered LED outdoor lights. You get 30 multicolor lights as part of a package deal, so you can light up a whole pathway or create your own magical mushroom forest out of these beautiful weather-resistant, waterproof solar lights. C&G Outdoors solar mushroom LED garden lights, $76 (reduced from $80) $76 at Wayfair prevnext

AllModern Englewood 2-set outdoor hammock weave patio chairs (Photo: Wayfair) Now these outdoor hammock weave chairs give your patio a modern, streamlined aesthetic that will draw eyes to your deck or balcony. But they're actually really durable and comfortable, too, and with nearly 1,000 reviews, the chairs have a 4.7-star rating. If you don't like the white color, they are also available in orange, teal and yellow. The black chairs have already sold out, so take advantage of this deal as soon as you can. AllModern Englewood outdoor hammock weave patio chairs, set of 2, $151 (reduced from $215) $151 at Wayfair

Gracie Oaks Fallah outdoor bench (Photo: Wayfair) This wooden outdoor bench with two planters is the sort of patio piece you see in the most well-appointed backyards or on family sitcoms set in California. It's made from solid meranti hardwood in natural or brown colors, and there are planters on either side to fill with your favorite plants, shrubs, bushes or small trees. It's an all-in-one patio furniture piece that will make you want to sit outside and stare at nature all summer long. Gracie Oaks Fallah outdoor bench, $110 (originally $150) $110 at Wayfair

Rosecliffs Heights Angelos rectangular 8-person outdoor dining set (Photo: Wayfair) Available in beige, blue or red, this dining set can fit up to eight people. It's really rare to get an outdoor dining set for that many people at a price that affordable, so if you have a big family or like to have parties, consider getting this outdoor dining patio furniture set before it sells out or the price goes back up. Everything is weather-resistant, rust-resistant and water-resistant. Imagine the outdoor dinner parties you could have here. Rosecliffs Heights Angelos rectangular 8-person outdoor dining set with cushions, $490 (down from $620) $490 at Wayfair

Charlton Home Adila 3-in-1 birdbath (Photo: Wayfair) Bird lovers need this discounted bird bath made of durable resin from Wayfair. There's a planter at the bottom for flowers that will draw the attention of certain bird species, a 3.75-inch-deep bird bath bowl shaped like a leaf and a bird feeder with a decorative bird so that our flying friends can get their drinks and food at one stop. Right now, it's under $50. Charlton Home Adila 3-in-1 birdbath, $46 (lowered from $69) $46 at Wayfair

Sol 72 Outdoor Bridgeman steel wood-burning outdoor fire pit (Photo: Wayfair) Look, you can have an outdoor wood-burning fire pit that's plain and generic, or you can have one with crescent moons and stars. It's up to you. The cutout patterns will have a gorgeous element at night when you stare at the stars -- the real ones and the ones dancing from the flames, too. The steel is powder-coated to resist rusting, and the fire pit comes with a fire poker and a spark screen for added protection. It's easy to transport on camping trips, to the beach or friends' backyards. Sol 72 Outdoor Bridgeman steel wood-burning outdoor fire pit, $118 (originally $250) $118 at Wayfair

Beachcrest Home Kelton 120-inch market umbrella (Photo: Wayfair) If you don't have a covered patio or deck, don't worry about it. Buy this standalone market umbrella to beat the heat and stay in the shade. It has a crank lift to easily adjust as needed, is 120 inches across and is available in ten color options. Beachcrest Home Kelton 120-inch market umbrella, $57 (down from $83) $57 at Wayfair

17 Stories Burnet Zen tiered pots fountain with light (Photo: Wayfair) Made of polyresin and fiberglass, this electricity-powered tiered fountain made of pots looks way more expensive than it actually is. During the day, it's a gorgeous fountain that reuses water in a cascading waterfall pattern to make it eco-friendly, but at night, it's an illuminated fountain with an integrated lighting system powered by an LED lightbulb. Oh, and the whole thing is weatherproof too. It stands nearly two feet tall, so this is truly a backyard (or front yard) statement piece. 17 Stories Burnet Zen tiered pots fountain with light, $176 (down from $350) $176 at Wayfair