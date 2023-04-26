Wayfair's Way Day 2023 Sale Is Finally Here, and These Are the Best Deals We've Found

Sand and Sable Seylow faux leather convertible sofa (Photo: Wayfair) Sleeper sofas aren't the clunky, ugly pieces of furniture that they used to be. This convertible sofa from Sand and Sable folds down into a twin-sized bed from the back, giving a sleek, stylish look no matter if it's in use as a couch or as a bed. With a wooden frame, easy-to-clean faux leather and cushions filled with foam and polyester, it's a comfortable place to sit or sleep. You can get the sofa in White or Camel colors. Sand and Sable Seylow faux leather convertible sofa, $480 (down from $916) $480 at Wayfair prevnext

Cuisinart Professional Series 11-piece stainless steel cookware set (Photo: Wayfair) You can feel like a professional chef with this stainless-steel cookware set from Cuisinart. Each piece is oven-safe, induction-compatible, metal utensil-safe and free of harmful chemicals, like PFOAs and PTFEs. The Cuisinart Professional Series cookware set includes a two-quart saucepan with a lid, a three-quart pour saucepan with a straining lid, a three-quart sauté pan with a helper handle and lid, an eight-quart stockpot with lid, an eight-inch nonstick skillet, a 10-inch skillet and a 7.09-inch steamer insert. This is a massive deal on an elite professional cookware set -- you don't want to miss out on these savings of over $450. Cuisinart Professional Series 11-piece stainless steel cookware set, $160 (reduced from $615) $160 at Wayfair prevnext

Mistana Marilla 100% cotton comforter set (Photo: Wayfair) The clip-dot design of this pre-washed cotton comforter set from Mistana is casual and refined all at once. You get five pieces in total: two shams, two accent pillows and a comforter. Everything is super soft and machine-washable. You will be so ready to get under these covers at the end of a long day. The set comes in Faded Denim, Ivory and Brick. Mistana Marilla 100% cotton 5-piece comforter set, $89 (lowered from $160) $89 at Wayfair prevnext

Kraus Bolden pull-down kitchen faucet (Photo: Wayfair) You know those faucets you see in food bloggers' Instagram photos or TikTok videos? Yeah, they're pull-down faucets like this one from Kraus Bolden. Seen in many professional kitchens, you'll get an industrial, open-coil swivel spout and a dual-function sprayer that can change the flow of the water between an aerated stream for filling pots and pans and a powerful spray for washing dishes. Yes, washing dishes can be a lot easier with a pull-down kitchen faucet. Choose between 14 different color finishes, and you can even get a soap dispenser added in if you want. The Bolden comes with pre-attached waterlines, and all mounting hardware is included, so installation is easy, too. Plus, it's rust-resistant, stain-resistant, spot-resistant, scratch-resistant, ADA-compliant and comes with a lifetime warranty. This Kraus Bolden faucet is worth a look. Kraus Bolden pull-down kitchen faucet, $170 (down from $490) $170 at Wayfair prevnext

Sango Siterra 4-person stoneware dinnerware set (Photo: Wayfair) This rustic stoneware set with a speckled white glaze would work for everyday dinners or formal dining and would pair with any table décor. This is a 16-piece dinnerware set with service for four. Included are four 4.75-inch cereal bowls, four six-inch soup bowls, four 8.25-inch salad plates and four 10-inch dinner plates. Sango Siterra 4-person stoneware dinnerware set, $61 (originally $80) $61 at Wayfair prevnext

Wayfair Sleep 12-inch medium cooling gel memory foam mattress (Photo: Wayfair) This 12-inch mattress with medium firmness has seven inches of high-density base foam for support, three inches of comfort foam to whisk away excess heat and two inches of green tea-infused and gel-infused memory foam to contour to your body and reduce aches and pains. This mattress has cooling properties and low-motion transfer so you won't disturb your partner -- but we like the 10-year warranty the best. These Wayfair Sleep-branded mattresses are highly rated and tend to sell out quickly, so don't sleep on this deal. (Haha, see what we did there?) Wayfair Sleep 12-inch medium cooling gel memory foam mattress, queen, $210 (down from $370) $210 at Wayfair prevnext

Birch Lane 3-piece seagrass basket set (Photo: Wayfair) These nestable storage baskets made from braided and woven seagrass are almost like works of art. Handmade in Vietnam, each piece will have slight variations to reflect its authenticity. Use them to decorate a coastal-inspired space or to store knick-knacks, treasures and other belongings around your home. Birch Lane 3-piece seagrass basket set, $64 (down from $181) $64 at Wayfair prevnext

Sand and Sable Arnerich wicker L-shaped sectional with table (Photo: Wayfair) So, the Sand and Sable wicker sectional isn't technically on sale, but it is a really great deal on a high-quality patio set. Similar models can go for $500 or more. It comes with an L-shaped sectional and a coffee table, suitable for three-person seating. Each piece is made with a rattan wicker frame and solid acacia wood legs. The cushions are foam-filled and wrapped in removable polyester covers, and everything is weather-resistant. If you are looking for neutral, elegant patio furniture that can withstand the elements, this set is a solid pick at a great price point. Sand and Sable Arnerich wicker L-shaped sectional with table, $360 $360 at Wayfair prevnext

Kelly Clarkson Hector performance cream rug (Photo: Wayfair) We would describe Kelly Clarkson's Wayfair home goods collection as refined Americana, and this rug is a great demonstration of that. With a distressed oriental-inspired medallion pattern, it looks great in provincial-inspired aesthetics, but it's also functional. The rug is stain-resistant, water-resistant, anti-fatigue and made for high-traffic areas. It's available in multiple sizes, starting at $30 for the smallest size and $150 for the biggest size. Kelly Clarkson Hector performance cream rug, starting at $30 $30 and up at Wayfair prevnext