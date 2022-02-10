Valentine’s Day Gifts Ideas for Last-Minute Buyers (Like You)

YYou know Valentine’s Day falls on February 14 every year. Yet, doesn’t it seem that, every year, you somehow forget Valentine’s Day is this February 14th? You now have through the weekend to get a gift. Really. Valentine’s Day is three days away.

If you’re stuck in that calendar conundrum, and are frantic at the prospect of pulling off last-minute Valentine’s Day giftgs for your boyfriend, girlfriend, wife, husband, partner, child or even dear old mom, then take a breath. It’s going to be okay. The shopping specialists at our sister site CBS Essentials are here to save you from being exiled to the sofa.

Our friends at CBS Essentials has put together a list of Valentine’s Day gift ideas for shoppers, like you, who need something good, and need something fast. We’re talking about everything from classic offerings (gorgeous Valentine’s Day flowers!) to cool gadgets (Apple AirPods on sale at Amazon!). Start reading, start clicking – and start taking care of your Valentine sweetie – because the clock is ticking!

Book a Cameo message



Send them a personalized Valentine’s video message from their favorite celebrity, from Gabby Douglas to LisaVanderpump to Kevin from “The Office,” via Cameo. Prices vary depending on the talent. Celebrities will create your Cameowithin seven days, or 24 hours for an additional cost.

Book a Cameo

Buy an Audible Premium Plus gift membership

Bookworms can pick one audiobook a month with an Audible subscription. Select from four different membership durations, startingat one month for $15. Better yet – make the Audible subscription a gift to go with some new Apple AirPods for your special someone.

Audible Premium Plus gift membership, $15

Apple AirPods Pro

These Apple AirPods Pro offer active noise cancellation, a MagSafe Charging Case and more. You can have them delivered fast via Amazon Prime, or if you truly waited until the last minute this Valentine’s Day, you can order online at Walmart and pick them up in-store the same day.

Apple AirPods Pro, $180 (reduced from $249)

Gift a Scentbird subscription

If you’re stumped on what perfume or cologne to pick out for him or her, try a Scentbird subscription. Here’s how it works: 8 mL bottles are filled with fragrances from brands like Marc Jacobs and Versace. That equals about 140 sprays of perfume. Your loved one can test different scents, one bottle a month, without having to commit to a full bottle. Choose from a 3-month, 6-month or 12-month subscription.

Three Scentbird bottles cost less than one full-size perfume, at $44. And if you gift a 6-month or 12-month subscription, you’ll even receive one or two free fragrances yourself, respectively. Your loved one will receive an email notifying them of your subscription gift, so this idea even works if you’ve procrastinated until Valentine’s Day.

Gift a Scentbirdsubscription, $44+

Send an alcoholic beverage

Have a celebratory bottle of prosecco delivered straight to their doorstep, day-of, with Drizly. Consider La Marca prosecco, which has aromas of citrus, honeysuckleblossoms, green apple and peach. (Must be at least 21 years to order and take delivery, and prices vary based onlocation.)

La Marca prosecco, $17 and up

Send a bouquet



Check to see if online flower delivery services still have a delivery slot open on Feb. 14. Floraqueen ships flowersto more than 100 countries, so it’s an excellent option if you have a loved one abroad. Type in your recipient’saddress to see if this bouquet, full of chrysanthemums and roses, can be delivered tothem. This is the smallest size, with two larger options available. You can pay extra for a vase. Find the full loveand romance flower collection here, and check out the CBS Essentials .

Floraqueen Ice Cream, $90

Gift a Trade coffee subscription

Choose from 2 to 24 bags of coffee for your favorite java lover with this giftsubscription. They will receive an email about it on the date of your choosing. They can then select thefrequency with which they’d like to receive these coffees from the nation’s top roasters.

Tradegift coffee subscription (3 bags), $60

