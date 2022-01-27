Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Guy

Did you realize we’re less than a week away from Valentine’s Day?!

Yes, February 14th is right around the corner. He’s your Valentine. So, what are you getting him for Valentine’s Day 2022?

Do you have the gift thing all nailed down? Or are you in full-blown gift-crisis mode?

Don’t worry. Our sister site at CBS Essentials is full of experts who’ve never met a holiday dilemma that they couldn’t help solve with thoughtful shopping ideas. Below is the team’s list of potential Valentine’s Day gifts for him – the cool coffee subscription, the comfy sweater, the Apple AirPods on sale at Amazon and more.

Trade gift coffee subscription

Choose from 2 to 24 bags of java for your favorite coffee lover with this gift subscription. He can then choose the frequency at which he’d like to receive these coffees from the nation’s top roasters in the mail.

Trade’s coffee subscription allows you to tailor the coffee selection based on your special someone’s preferences. Coffee selection and even order frequency can be changed. Shipping is included.

Trade gift coffee subscription (3 bags), $60

Unbound Merino winter knit bundle



We hate to say it, but winter isn’t over yet. He’ll get good wear out of this itch-free, 100% Merino wool sweater, scarf and hat bundle. Select the color you’d like for each. The hat and scarf are naturally antibacterial and moisture-wicking. The sweater is odor resistant, anti-wrinkle and temperature regulating. Buying this bundle is $30 cheaper than buying each item individually.

Unbound Merino winter knit bundle, $300

Adventures Together Valentine’s Day card

If he’s an outdoorsy kind of guy, he’ll appreciate this card. You can customize the card and even fill out online and have it delivered straight to your partner’s doorstep. They’re printed on silk paper that looks and feels just fancy.

Adventures Together Valentine’s Day card, $4.95

Courant Catch:3 Essentials

He can charge his tech all in one spot on this aesthetically-pleasing, Belgian linen wireless charging tray. Choose from three colors. And for a nice personalized touch, add a monogram for an additional $10.

Courant Catch:3 Essentials, $80 (reduced from $100)

Theragun Elite



If you’re ready to splurge, gift him the much wish-listed Theragun Elite. This muscle therapy device for tension and soreness is ultra-quiet, has a customizable speed range and smart app integration with Bluetooth. Plus, trading massages is for a great Valentine’s Day couples’ activity. Choose from three colors.

Theragun Elite, $399

Bathing Culture Forest Bather set

Bathing Culture was founded by two best buds in San Francisco who needed a body wash to get clean after muddy trail bike rides. Their unisex products have a California redwoods-inspired scent. This gift set includes the refillable glass Mind & Body Wash, Outer Being Face & Body Oil (to stay moisturized), Cathedral Grove Perfume Oil and Love is Rad Enamel Pin. Plus, $5 of the proceeds are donated to support transgender employment programs through the San Francisco LGBT Center.

Bathing Culture Forest Bather set, $110

Apple AirPods Pro

Or maybe he’d prefer some new Apple AirPods. The Apple AirPods Pro offer adaptive EQ that automatically tunes music to a specific taste, a MagSafe Charging Case and three sets of silicone tips for a customizable fit in any ears.

And don’t worry: even though the Active Noise Canellation blocks outside noise, it doesn’t mean he’ll ignore you any more than usual.

Apple AirPods Pro, $180 (reduced from $249)