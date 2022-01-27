Valentine’s Day Gifts She’ll Love (and That You Can Buy Her Right Now)

February is almost upon us, so here’s your reminder: Valentine’s Day is February 14, just like every other year. You’re three days away. Did you get that present yet?

You’re running out of time – and excuses. But don’t fret. No need to go find whatever is left on the picked-through drugstore shelves on the evening of February 13 for your wife, girlfriend, partner, mother, daughter and/or best friend forever. We put in all the advance work for you. What if you had a list of thoughtful gift ideas, from a bouquet of flowers to fancy chocolates. Then you checked to see what was in stock and available to ship.

Hey – there’s no shame in looking around for deals. It shows you cared; it shows you put thought into the gift and had a process. And, of course, it shows that you saved money too. Doesn’t that sound like a great idea?

Our shopping-expert friends at our sister site CBS Essentials thought so. And not only that, they put together a list of things that you can buy online right now for her. Consider it your early Valentine’s Day gift. Read on for the recommendations.

UrbanStems The Love Spell

Flowers are classic. But this year, tell those boring Valentine’s Day flower arrangements to move over. This gorgeous bouquet in a speckled ceramic vase makes a statement with roses, mini calla lilies, lisianthus, ranunculus, snapdragons, solomio bono, delphinium, eryngium, sweet William, Veronica and ruscus.

Don’t like this particular arrangement, or its price? UrbanStems has beautiful Valentine’s bouquet options available at a range of price points, starting at $45.

UrbanStems The Love Spell, $160

Playa Healthy Hair Mini Essentials kit

Does she have a trip coming up? Upgrade her travel minis with this shampoo, conditioner and hair oil set from Playa. She can test the brand with this set and enjoy the products’ black coconut, orange blossom, fresh sandalwood and pacific musk scents. This works well if you’re seeking a small gift for someone, or looking for an add-on to a bigger gift (surprise weekend getaway, anyone?).

Playa Healthy Hair Mini Essentials kit, $20

Saylor Nicolaia dress

She’ll feel pretty in this Saylor dress that she may not otherwise treat herself to. The 8cotton fringe knit dress has a slight stretch to it and a side zipper. It comes in a Valentine’s Day-ready mauve and will be a sweet addition to her spring wardrobe.

Saylor Nicolaia dress, $253

Apple AirPods Pro

If she loves Apple tech, or if new AirPods are on her wishlist, why not gift her a pair this Valentine’s Day? The Apple AirPods Pro offer active noise cancellation, a MagSafe Charging Case and even come with three sizes of tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit.

Apple AirPods Pro, $180 (reduced from $249)

Godiva Valentine’s Day heart assorted chocolate gift box

It’s hard to go wrong with a quality box of chocolates. This heart-shaped Godiva chocolate box contains 14 flavors, including a white praliné heart, milk praliné heart and dark ganache heart. Godiva will even include a complimentary personalized gift message.

Godiva Valentine’s Day heart assorted chocolate gift box, $35

Gorjana Parker Layering Set

For jewelry that won’t break the bank, check out Gorjana. They have combined their most-loved pieces that are perfect for stacking or wearing as separates! Their bestselling 18-karat gold-plated Parker layering set works with plenty of looks. Gorjana is even offering free shipping on qualifying orders.

Gorjana Parker Layering Set, $108

Brooklinen mulberry silk pillowcase

Silk pillowcases often come in solid colors, but Brooklinen carries this dreamy celestial print. This 100% mulberry silk pillowcase comes in standard and king sizes. Silk pillowcases are said to prevent friction damage to hair and skin during beauty sleep. Silk is naturally cool to the touch, but also possesses an insulating fabric making this pillowcase great for all seasons.

Brooklinen mulberry silk pillowcase, $59