This Pioneer Woman Mixing Bowl Set Just Went on Sale at Walmart, and You'll Want To Get One ASAP

We love Ree Drummond's kitchenware from her lifestyle brand, Pioneer Woman, at Walmart. But when we see a deal this good, we want everyone to know about it. Those in search of a new mixing bowl set that looks great, is made well, has a variety of sizes -- and most importantly, comes with lids -- are in luck. You can get all of these vintage-looking mixing bowls for only $23, because they're on sale right now.

The Pioneer Woman 18-piece melamine mixing bowl set with lids, $23 (reduced from $39)

These bowls are great for baking, mixing, laying out ingredients, serving side dishes and for parties where you need to have a variety of snacks available. And if you need to put them in the fridge or on the counter for later, you can just pop a lid on them to keep them fresh.

This isn't the first time something has gone on sale from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart for an unbelievable price, and it probably won't be the last. We'll keep you updated on the latest and greatest deals from The Pioneer Woman's brand at Walmart -- but in the meantime, make sure you check out this deal and some of our other favorite finds.

These bowls are made from melamine, one of the best food-safe plastics on the planet, and are resistant to scratching, staining, and chipping. The designs are available in sweet rose (pictured above) and wishful winter for more of a holiday vibe. The set is BPA-free, and the bottom of each bowl is made with non-slip material to ensure it stays rooted firmly to the counter or table.

The collection comes with an extra-large 5.5-quart bowl, a large 3.9-quart bowl, a medium 2.6-quart bowl, a small 1.8-quart bowl, an extra-small 36-ounce bowl and four 16-ounce prep bowls, all with lids. Whether you use these Pioneer Woman bowls for food prep, serving or entertaining, you'll love the designs and the durability of these products. And at less than $25, what do you have to lose?

The Pioneer Woman 18-piece melamine mixing bowl set with lids, $23 (reduced from $39)

Shop more from the The Pioneer Woman kitchen line at Walmart



Give fresh energy to your home and create the cottagecore kitchen of your dreams with these The Pioneer Woman products from Walmart. With these markdowns on many gadgets, appliances, and tools, you can do it with a reasonable budget. Get these deals before they're sold out.

How about that blue floral pattern? For those of us who love our Keurigs but wish they added more a homey ambiance to our kitchens, The Pioneer Woman is to the rescue. Nothing sterile-looking or clunky here. Plus, with FlexBrew, you can use ground coffee or coffee pods -- whichever you prefer. Make up to 10 ounces with a single-cup pod or 14 ounces with ground coffee.

The Pioneer Woman Fiona Floral FlexBrew single-serve coffee maker, $50

It's not for nothing that this Pioneer Woman toaster with a Fiona Floral pattern perfectly matches the coffee maker above. The toaster, in partnership with Hamilton Beach, features two extra-wide slots, so it can fit thick bagels and Texas toast with ease. The high-lift boost will make it easier to grab your crisp, hot food item without fear of burning yourself.

The Pioneer Woman Fiona Floral extra-wide slot two-slice toaster, $40

With a vintage floral pattern like this, you'll be ready to cook your favorite homemade recipes in this seven-quart slow cooker all day, filling your home with the scent of tasty food. But just because it's vintage-inspired doesn't mean it can't have modern features: You can program your cooking time to last from two to 10 hours, from warm to low to high temperatures.

The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral programmable seven-quart slow cooker, $40 (down from $45)

What goes perfectly with one large slow cooker? A pair of small slow cookers. Perfect for entertaining, taking to work or potlucks, you can make multiple dishes at once in this pair of 1.5-quart slow cookers. The patterns come in Fiona Floral and Vintage Floral, but both will make their surroundings feel cozy and old-fashioned.

The Pioneer Woman floral 1.5-quart slow cookers, set of two, $24 (down from $30)

If you need more storage in your kitchen, you can do it in style with this open-top bin made from acacia wood and painted with a vintage floral pattern. The front panel is made with chicken wire, which definitely gives that farmhouse vibe.

The Pioneer Woman single-shelf open-top kitchen storage bin, $15 (down from $18)

If you need new colanders, these two have a great vintage look -- they basically look like real antiques. The set comes with a three-quart colander and a one-quart colander for all your straining needs.

The Pioneer Woman Garden Party two-piece plastic colander set, $8 (down from $12)

Even more from The Pioneer Woman you won't want to miss



Want to keep shopping? You can keep upgrading your kitchen and game day parties with these other wonderful products. Check out these other deals from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart.

