Rose McGowan Blisters Harvey Weinstein After Conviction Is Overturned

McGowan was one of the first women to come forward and publicly accuse Weinstein of rape.

Harvey Weinstein's recently overturned conviction has sparked a lot of controversy and conversation. Now, actress Rose McGowan has taken to social media to blister the disgraced film executive. In a video posted to Instagram, the former Charmed actress delivered some passionate encouragement to her fans and followers.

"I'm proud of how far we've come. How much we've awakened. What we know of ourselves to be true. And what we know of others to be true," McGowan said. "No matter what they overturn, they cannot take away who we are, what we know, what we've gone through and what we can achieve in this life... We are not victims. We are people that were injured by evil. And the evil sticks together, as witnessed and evidenced today, but we are better."

McGowan went on to say, "To everyone out there fighting the good fight against this evil, these entities, these dark beings: You are light. You are beautiful. You matter. I'm with you."

"Some days we get knocked on our butts more days than others. But we can rise. And we can find the tiny joys no matter what, okay? Shed those tears," she added. "You are brave, you are beautiful, you are strong. We know the truth. ... We know what we are, and what they are."

"You're amazing. And I'm proud of you, and everything you've gone through and achieved to get this far," the Phantoms actress continued. "Tomorrow, we will rise, stand up, dust ourselves off and look for every little ounce of joy and beauty in this world that we can. Much love." In the post's caption, McGowan wrote, "They will never overturn who we are. Blessings to all who gave their all #spirit #courage #unity."

McGowan first accused Weinstein, 72, of rape in October 2017. She later addressed the incident in her 2018 book Brave.

Allegations of rape and sexual misconduct first emerged against Weinstein, 72, seven years ago, sparking the MeToo movement. In the 2020 trial, Weinstein was found guilty of third-degree rape for sexually assaulting an actress in 2013, as well as for committing a criminal sex act in 2006 by forcing oral sex on a former production assistant. He was given a prison sentence of 23 years behind bars.

This month, an appeals court ruled — in a 4-3 decision — that Weinstein should be retried due to the judge who presided over the original case "erroneously" making the mistake of allowing the prosecution to call witnesses whose accusations were not included in the charges against him, as well as allowing Weinstein to be cross-examined over the uncharged allegations.

The New York district attorney's office has indicated they may seek retrial. Weinstein remains jailed on a separate rape conviction in Los Angeles.