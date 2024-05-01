Tori Spelling Would 'Love to Have Another Baby' After Dean McDermott Divorce

Spelling joked that she is 'in menopause' and would need IVF to have another child.

Tori Spelling is ready to be a mom again. The actress is already mom to five children — Liam, 17, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, and daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 12 — whom she shares with estranged husband Dean McDermott. The pair are currently going through a divorce.

However, Spelling recently stated that she's open to more children. "I'd love to have another baby. Oh, my God," Spelling, 50, said during an episode of her MisSPELLING podcast after her guest, country singer Sara Evans, 53, admitted that she would "love to be pregnant again."

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star then teased Evans' husband, Jay Barker, playfully asking him if he would "impregnate" both of them, then joking that would need IVF if she really wanted to have another baby. "I'm totally in menopause. But I'm so bummed," Spelling explained. "I should've freezed [sic] my eggs."

Spelling later said that she has thoughts about egg freezing and more babies, jokingly sharing an "idea" she had for "a Lifetime movie idea, where a mother steals her kids' eggs because she's dating a younger man." She even has a title ready. "It's called My Daughter's Eggs," Spelling shared, to which Evans asked if she can make a cameo if the movie ever gets made.

McDermott and Spelling married in 2006 and share five kids. Rumors about the couple's rocky marriage occasionally emerged throughout the past few years and, over the summer of 2023, the pair confirmed their split. They announced their plans to divorce in March.

Spelling's mother Candy has since shared an update on how Spelling is doing, saying that her daughter has relied on her amid the split. "Well, she really needed [support]," Candy said, later adding that it means "a lot" to her that she's been able to be there for her daughter during this time. She lastly offered "Everything's good."