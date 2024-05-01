Mira Sorvino 'Disgusted' After Harvey Weinstein Verdict Overturned

Following a 2020 rape verdict against Harvey Weinstein being overturned, many celebrities have come out to openly condemn the move, including Mira Sorvino. The actress took to social media to express her frustrations, saying that she is "disgusted" by the news.

"Horrified! Day after #DenimDay honoring sexual violence survivors, Harvey Weinstein's conviction overturned, due partly to molyneux [sic] witnesses testifying to prior bad acts, like lioness [actress] Annabella Sciorra," Sorvino wrote. "Since when don't courts allow evidence of pattern of prior bad acts to be admitted? He's a prolific serial predator who raped/harmed 200+ women! Disgusted w/justice system skew twds predators not victims."

Over on Instagram, Sorvino shared a screenshot of her post, and added, "Gutsick. To all of my sister/brother/fellow survivors out there, it just means we have to love harder, and fight harder. Evil rears its ugly head but we are the army of light and will prevail."

Back in 2017, Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson told reporters that Weinstein and his company Miramax told him that he shouldn't work with Sorvino or Ashley Judd because "they were a nightmare to work with." After seeing the report, Sorvino tweeted out, "I burst out crying. There it is, confirmation that Harvey Weinstein derailed my career, something I suspected but was unsure. Thank you Peter Jackson for being honest. I'm just heartsick."

Allegations of rape and sexual misconduct first emerged against Weinstein, 72, seven years ago, sparking the MeToo movement, in which many Hollywood stars and industry professionals came out to share stories of being harassed and assaulted by high-profile individuals.

In the 2020 trial, Weinstein was found guilty of third-degree rape for sexually assaulting an actress in 2013, as well as for committing a criminal sex act in 2006 by forcing oral sex on a former production assistant. He was given a prison sentence of 23 years behind bars.

Now, an appeals court has ruled — in a 4-3 decision — that Weinstein should be retried due to the judge who presided over the original case "erroneously" making the mistake of allowing the prosecution to call witnesses whose accusations were not included in the charges against him, as well as allowing Weinstein to be cross-examined over the uncharged allegations. Prosecutors have indicated that may seek a retrial.