The Pioneer Woman's Top Home and Kitchen Essentials Are Super Discounted Right Now at Walmart

We love Food Network star Ree Drummond's kitchenware from her lifestyle brand, Pioneer Woman, at Walmart. But when we see a deal this good, we want everyone to know about it. Those in search of a velvet quilt pillow sham set that looks great, is made well and has a variety of sizes are in luck. You can get two king-sized velvet polyester quilt shams for only $25. At that price, they're practically giving them away.

Walmart is also offering deals on mixing bowl sets, towel sets, patio furniture, garden essentials, spring fashion and kitchen appliances. You don't want to miss a sale like this from Walmart.

Shop these great deals from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart:

This isn't the first time something from The Pioneer Woman has gone on sale at Walmart for an unbelievable price, and it probably won't be the last. We'll keep you updated on the latest and greatest deals from The Pioneer Woman's brand at Walmart -- but in the meantime, make sure you check out this deal and some of our other favorite finds. You'll almost feel like you're on the Food Network yourself, just like Ree Drummond.

The Pioneer Woman Fluttering Fancies quilt sham set

(Photo: Walmart)

We simply can't believe how inexpensive this two-piece, king-sized quilt sham set is. The Kantha-patterned stitching with pieced borders is elegant, and it's also made from 100% polyester velvet, which means it's soft, warm and inviting, and it's all 100% machine-washable. Pair it with your favorite quilt or any of the other divine bedding options from The Pioneer Woman.



The queen-sized sham set option is even more affordable -- only $20.

The Pioneer Woman Fluttering Fancies king-sized velvet quilt sham set, $25

Shop more from the The Pioneer Woman home and kitchen line



Give fresh energy to your home and create the cottagecore household of your dreams with these The Pioneer Woman products from Walmart. With these markdowns on many gadgets, appliances, patio essentials and tools, you can do it with a reasonable budget. Get these deals before they're sold out.

The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-piece cast aluminum garden bistro set

(Photo: Walmart)

Yes, this teal outdoor dining set is real. The bright colors will make your yard the center of attention, and the high-quality material means the patio furniture will last for years to come. The table features a traditional lattice pattern, while the two chairs have comfortable, ergonomic back rests. Have a small meal or a cup of tea out here with a loved one. And unlike other garden patio furniture sets, this one is lightweight, so it's easy to transport around your yard, porch, patio, balcony, terrace or wherever you see fit. And the powder-coated finish is both rust-resistant and fade-resistant, and it can handle almost any weather.

The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-piece cast aluminum garden bistro set, $198

There are other patio furniture options from The Pioneer Woman that you're sure to love.

The Pioneer Woman 18-piece mixing bowl set

(Photo: Walmart)

These bowls are made from melamine, one of the best food-safe plastics on the planet, and are resistant to scratching, staining, and chipping. The designs are available in sweet rose (pictured above) and wishful winter for more of a holiday vibe. The set is BPA-free, and the bottom of each bowl is made with non-slip material to ensure it stays rooted firmly to the counter or table.

The collection comes with an extra-large 5.5-quart bowl, a large 3.9-quart bowl, a medium 2.6-quart bowl, a small 1.8-quart bowl, an extra-small 36-ounce bowl and four 16-ounce prep bowls, all with lids. Whether you use these Pioneer Woman bowls for food prep, serving or entertaining, you'll love the designs and the durability of these products. And at less than $25, what do you have to lose?

The Pioneer Woman 18-piece melamine mixing bowl set with lids, $28 (reduced from $39)

The Pioneer Woman four-piece cotton bath towel set

(Photo: Walmart)

Aren't these chic? The high-quality towel set from Ree Drummond's Pioneer Woman brand proves that she knows about a lot more than just cooking on Food Network. These are in the medallion stripe and light school gray patterns, and the set comes with two full-size towels and two hand towels. Plus, they won't create much lint and they're fade-resistant and suitable for daily use.

The Pioneer Woman bath towel set in medallion stripe/light school gray, $20 (down from $28)

If you want to see the colorful patterns that her other on-sale towel sets have, look no further -- we've got them all right here.

The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle aluminum 10-piece cookware set



(Photo: Walmart)

If you need some new, high-quality, powder-finish cookware with a Teflon Platinum interior, you can get a full set now for less than $80. Included in this Ree Drummond-inspired cookware set is a 1.5-quart saucepan with lid, a 2.5-quart saucepan with lid, a 5.5-quart Dutch oven with lid, a 4.6-quart sauté pan with lid, a 9.5-inch frying pan and a 12-inch by 8-inch ceramic baker. If you don't like the turquoise, it's also available in red and gray.

The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle aluminum 10-piece cookware set, $79 (down from $99)

Those aren't the only decorative kitchen essentials on sale from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart, so choose your favorite, or mix and match and make sure your entire house feels cozy and inviting. They're all under $20.

The Pioneer Woman 1.3-gallon stainless steel bathroom step wastebasket

(Photo: Walmart)

The sweet romance pattern on this 1.3-gallon trashcan is one of our favorite designs at The Pioneer Woman, and now you can bring it into your bathroom or to your kitchen and dining areas. The trendy-looking wastebasket is perfect for a bathroom and comes with a hands-free foot pedal. There's a removable interior pail, so disposing trash is simple. It also features a smudge-free exterior and a soft-close lid for quieter use. This stainless steel is durable and long-lasting and just the thing to bring life to your bathroom.

The Pioneer Woman 1.3-gallon stainless steel bathroom step wastebasket in sweet romance, $15 (down from $25)

The Pioneer Woman faux suede wrap skirt

(Photo: Walmart)

A skirt like this can pair with anything, and it's available in cognac (seen above) and plum. You can wear it down in the daytime and dress it up at night. It's crafted from soft faux suede and has a faux wrap design -- it's a pull-on midi-length skirt that you'll love wearing. Available in sizes S through XXXL.

The Pioneer Woman faux suede wrap skirt, $13 (originally $19)

The Pioneer Woman Fancy Flourish 12-piece stoneware set

(Photo: Walmart)

This four-person dinnerware set has the striking Fancy Flourish pattern for a pop of gorgeous color, and it's all made with durable stoneware. It comes with four dinner plates, four salad plates and four bowls.

The Pioneer Woman Fancy Flourish 12-piece stoneware set, $49 (originally $54)

The Pioneer Woman programmable slow cooker



(Photo: Walmart)

With a vintage floral pattern like this, you'll be ready to cook your favorite homemade recipes in this seven-quart slow cooker all day, filling your home with the scent of tasty food. But just because it's vintage-inspired doesn't mean it can't have modern features: You can program your cooking time to last from two to 10 hours, from warm to low to high temperatures.

The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral programmable seven-quart slow cooker, $40 (down from $45)

The Pioneer Woman slow cooker pair

(Photo: Walmart)

What goes perfectly with one large slow cooker? Two small slow cookers. Perfect for entertaining, taking to work or potlucks, you can make multiple dishes at once in this pair of 1.5-quart slow cookers. The patterns come in Fiona Floral and Vintage Floral, but both will make their surroundings feel cozy and old-fashioned.

The Pioneer Woman floral 1.5-quart slow cookers, set of two, $24 (down from $30)

The Pioneer Woman single-shelf kitchen storage bin



(Photo: Walmart)

If you need more storage in your kitchen, you can do it in style with this open-top bin made from acacia wood and painted with a vintage floral pattern. The front panel is made with chicken wire, which definitely gives that farmhouse vibe.

The Pioneer Woman single-shelf open-top kitchen storage bin, $15 (down from $18)

The Pioneer Woman two-piece plastic colander set

(Photo: Walmart)

If you need new colanders, these two have a great vintage look -- they basically look like real antiques. The set comes with a three-quart colander and a one-quart colander for all your straining needs.

The Pioneer Woman Garden Party two-piece plastic colander set, $8 (down from $12)

Even more from The Pioneer Woman you won't want to miss



Want to keep shopping? You can keep upgrading your kitchen for Valentine's Day with these other wonderful products. Check out these other deals from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart.

