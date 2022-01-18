These Are the Best Soundbar Deals You Can Get to Upgrade Your TV Audio Before the Super Bowl

The Big Game is two days away and there’s a roar of anticipation for Super Bowl LVI. Want to hear the roar of the crowd and all the on-field sounds like you’re really there? A new soundbar might be just the trick.

For the uninitiated, a soundbar is typically a long-ish, rectangular bar that connects to your TV or monitor, and provides enhanced audio through its multiple, enclosed speakers. If you’ve never had a soundbar, or if you’re in the market for a new one, then you’re in luck. Just in time for the Super Bowl, our expert shopping friends on our sister team at CBS Essentials have compiled a list of top-rated soundbars – and soundbar deals – available right now at Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers. Sounds good? Read on.

And, if you need a new or bigger screen for the big game, we’ve got you covered on the best TV deals ahead of the Super Bowl.

Samsung HW-A650 3.1ch soundbar

Enjoy 3D virtual surround sound and a built-in center speaker that delivers enhanced dialogue, so you never miss a word with this Samsung soundbar. The included subwoofer offers powerful bass. This soundbar is easily connected to your TV with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or HDMI. You can combine it with other Samsung speakers to create a complete surround sound system.

Samsung HW-A650 3.1ch soundbar, $300 (reduced from $400)

Samsung 3.1.2-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer, Dolby Atmos/DTS:X and voice assistant

For an upgraded experience, try this option. It offers 3D surround sound that fires from the front, side and above, and can be controlled with your voice via Alexa. It connects to your TV with either Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, and yes, it can create a surround sound system.

Samsung 3.1.2-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer, Dolby Atmos/DTS:X and voice assistant, $550 (reduced from $700)

Topvision 50W sound bar

For the most affordable upgrade, pick up the Topvision 50W soundbar. This soundbar has three sound modes: music, movie and news. Movie mode offers deeper bass and louder sound, music mode adds clarity, and news mode makes conversations crisp and clean. This soundbar also connects to your phone via Bluetooth, so you can listen to music or podcasts.

Topvision 50W sound bar, $45 (reduced from $60)

Samsung 4.1-channel soundbar with wireless rear speaker kit and Dolby Audio/DTS 2.0

The most affordable of the Samsung models here has an included subwoofer for powerful bass and wireless rear speakers so sound can project around you.

Samsung 4.1-channel soundbar with wireless rear speaker kit and Dolby Audio/DTS 2.0, $160 (reduced from $280)

Roku Streambar

If your entire TV experience needs to be upgraded, consider a Roku Streambar. It’s a Roku streaming device and soundbar all in one. The soundbar uses Dolby Audio tech, which automatically lowers the volume of loud commercials and boosts the volume of quiet conversations. It also has a long-range wireless receiver. And if you want to take things to the next level, Roku makes add-on wireless subwoofer and wireless speakers that pair with the Streambar, for an upgraded surround sound experience.

“I purchased [the Roku Streambar] because of its compact design and the audio mix coming from my LG TV made watching movies impossible,” an Amazon customer says. “The Streambar solved my audio problem. I can now watch movies without turning the volume up for dialogue and down for action sequences. I also like the upgradeability of this device with wireless speakers and a subwoofer, which I’m sure I’ll take advantage of over time.”

Roku Streambar, $99 (reduced from $130)

Roku Streambar with subwoofer, $279 (reduced from $310)

Roku Streambar surround set, $249 (reduced from $280)

Vizio Elevate soundbar

This soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTS has 18 high-performance speakers. Its adaptive-height speakers automatically rotate to optimize your audio experience. Four of its speakers face up for an enveloping sound. It’s voice-controlled via Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant.

Vizio Elevate soundbar, $898 (reduced from $1,100)

Samsung HW-Q950A 11.1.4ch soundbar with Dolby Atmos/DTS:X

If you’re willing and able to splurge, consider this luxe soundbar from Samsung. It has the world’s first true 11.1.4 channel sound (meaning it has 11 channels, 1 subwoofer and 4 up-firing channels) with rear speakers included. It has Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X, enriched bass and more.

Samsung HW-Q950A 11.1.4ch soundbar with Dolby Atmos/DTS:X, $1,600 (reduced from $1,800)

