Are you ready for Super Bowl LVI? Before you answer, we have another question: Is your TV ready for the big game? And what about all the NFL playoff games that precede the championship? And all the NBA and college basketball action that’s heating up? And, oh, by the way, the 2022 Winter Olympics?

The fact is, this winter, like every winter, brings numerous sports-related excuses to upgrade your home-viewing experience. And, frankly, with the Olympics in the mix this February, we should say there are even more reasons than usual to be in the market for a new TV.

Lucky for you, our sister team at CBS Essentials has put together a TV-buying guide: As you’ll see below, it’ll help you figure out which TV is the right TV for you and your sports-watching needs; and, yup, it’ll point you toward the best Super Bowl TV deals out there right now at Amazon, Best Buy and other major retailers. Ready, set – read on!

How to pick the best TV for the Super Bowl

Football fans, you're running out of time to. Before you choose between an, there are five important questions to ask when shopping for a new television:

What is your price point?

What’s the right size television for your space?

Which resolution is right?

What is your preferred smart TV interface?

What display tech is right for you?

The best Super Bowl TV deals right now

Keep those five questions in mind and keep reading to see the best TV deals worth checking out right now at Amazon, Best Buy and other major retailers.

50″ TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution: $450

Sports fans: This 50-inch TCL 4K TV features QLED technology, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision. All those features together improve the sharpness, brightness, color and contrast of an image. While this year’s Super Bowl may not be broadcast in 4K, this TCL Roku TV will be ready for future 4K football broadcasts.

50″ TCL 5-Series Roku TV with 4K resolution, $450 (reduced from $600)

55″ Samsung ‘The Frame’ smart TV: $1,400

Transform your TV into a piece of art even when you’re not watching football. Samsung’s Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. No matter if you’re admiring Hopper’s “Early Sunday Morning” or jamming along to Carrie Underwood’s Sunday night football intro, this QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

55″ Samsung ‘The Frame’ smart TV, $1,400 (regularly $1,500)

75″ Samsung 4K smart TV: $980

A big game deserves a big TV. Watch NFL stars battle it out in gorgeous color and luminosity with this 75-inch Samsung LED TV. The TV features low lag rates and minimized blur, so you’ll always be able to keep up with the plays. The 4K smart device also provides tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV with an on-screen guide.

75″ Samsung 4K smart TV, $980 (reduced from $1,000)

55” Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED: $1,500

Want your TV to make you feel like you’re right there in the stadium? The Samsung 4K Neo QLED includes top-of-the-line features, including a premium audio technology called object-tracking sound (OTS). With OTS, your television analyzes the action on screen and tries to replicate a surround-sound experience without any external speakers. The Samsung 4K Neo QLED also features a built-in Alexa assistant.

55 Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED, $1,500 (reduced from $1,600)

85″ Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED, $3,300 (reduced from $4,500)

65″ Samsung QN800A 8K Neo QLED TV: $2,800

This 65-inch Samsung QLED TV features 8K resolution for a colorful and luminous picture, and an anti-reflection layer that minimizes glare and reduces unwanted distractions. While there aren’t any sports games broadcast in 8K this year, owning this TV will make sure you’ll be able to catch the first 8K NFL, NBA or NHL broadcast, whenever it happens.

65″ Samsung QN800A 8K Neo QLED TV, $2,800 (reduced from $3,500)

Want to upgrade to the biggest Samsung 8K Neo QLED screen? It’s on sale right now.

85″ Samsung Class QN800A 8K Neo QLED TV, $5,000 (reduced from $6,500)

Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55″ 4K TV with Alexa built in: $380



A mid-sized television, 55 to 65 inches along the diagonal, is the ideal size for many living rooms. The best viewing distance for a 55-inch 4K TV, such as this model, is between 4.5 and 7 feet. That leaves enough space for people to get up and walk by for more snacks during halftime.

Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55″ 4K TV with Alexa built in, $380 (reduced from $520)

LG 86″ LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: $1,800

If you just need more screen, this 86-inch LG should fill up your space. It has a 4K UHD resolution and works with Alexa and Google Assistant. This large TV is sure to show you every inch of the big game.

LG 86″ LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV, $1,800 (reduced from $1,900)

TCL 55″ QLED 6-Series with 4K resolution: $680



Buying your first TV so you can watch the Super Bowl on a big screen? If you’re already used to a certain interface, switching can be tough, especially if you’re not particularly tech savvy. Fans of the super-simple Roku platform should look for a TV – like this TCL model – with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 6-series model is stunning for the money.

TCL 55″ QLED Roku 6-Series with 4K resolution, $680 (reduced from $1,200)

LG 65″ 4K smart TV: $1,897

One LG 4K smart TV buyer called this model “an absolute upgrade over anything that isn’t OLED.”

“I went from the LG 55-inch nano tech 4k to this and WOW,” they said. “The difference really is astronomical. So vivid… ease of control and navigation. I love the fact this thing is 2 mm thick, too.”

The smart TV is Alexa-compatible and comes with built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels.

65″ LG 4K smart TV, $1,897 (reduced from $2,500)

If you have the space for it, the 77-inch LG 4K smart TV is also on sale right now.

77″ LG 4K smart TV, $2,997 (reduced from $3,800)

65″ Sony Bravia A9S series OLED 4K UHD smart Android TV: $2,200

This large OLED TV offers high color accuracy and perfect contrast. The Sony device uses Cognitive Processor XR to remaster movies and TV for a more lifelike picture. Plus, on the Sony Bravia A9S series, the screen is the speaker. The Sony TV uses Acoustic Surface Audio+ and built-in subwoofers to provide the best possible sound experience for whatever you’re watching.

65″ Sony Bravia A9S series OLED 4K UHD smart Android TV, $2,200 (regularly $2,300)

Best Buy also offers an 83-inch Sony Bravia TV.

83″ Sony Bravia XR X92 LED 4K UHD smart TV, $8,000

77″ LG G1 series OLED evo 4K UHD smart webOS TV: $3,800

This extra-large LG TV is a smart choice for family rooms and home theaters. This OLED TV features more than 8 million pixels that turn on and off independently for stunning luminosity and shadows. The LG device uses deep-learning algorithms to detect scenes and genres for instant picture and sound adjustment.

77″ LG G1 series OLED evo 4K UHD smart webOS TV, $3,800 (regularly $4,300)

77″ LG CX series OLED 4K UHD smart webOS TV: $3,300

This LG OLED TV is compatibile with Alexa, offering hands-free control. It is also compatible with Apple Airplay 2 and Apple HomeKit. The 77-inch smart TV can stream in 4K and features.

The 4K Ultra-High Definition resolution has such vivid imaging, a Best Buy customer calls this LG device “the nicest TV I’ve ever owned. So much clearer, so much more vibrant. And my PS5 looks amazing too.”

If you want to use it as a monitor, this LG OLED TV works with NVIDIA G-SYNC with RTX 20 and GTX 16 graphics cards for the ultimate immersive gaming experience.

77″ LG CX series OLED 4K UHD smart webOS TV, $3,300

65″ Class Q70A QLED 4K smart TV: $1,250



The 55-inch Samsung smart TV lets you watch the big game in crystal-clear, 4K resolution with its machine-based learning AI that transforms whatever you watch into 4K. The smart TV features next-gen apps, streaming services and advanced controls. It’s also compatible with most voice assistants. It includes built-in compatibility with multiple aspect ratios, which also makes it a smart choice for gamers.

65″ Class Q70A QLED 4K smart TV, $1,250 (regularly $1,400)

Want to go even bigger? The 75-inch screen is also on sale right now.

75″ Class Q70A QLED 4K smart TV, $1,700 (regularly $2,300)

65″ Class Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD smart TV: $1,300

This 4K smart TV uses an AI technology that transforms everything you watch into 4K. The TV features 100% color volume with Quantum Dot, plus low lag rates and minimized blur. Your picture will be detailed and vibrant. This Samsung TV also includes object-tracking sound, so you’ll be able to hear every detail.

https://www.samsung.com/us/televisions-home-theater/tvs/qled-4k-tvs/65-q80a-qled-4k-smart-tv-2021-qn65q80aafxza/

More Super Bowl Essentials:



