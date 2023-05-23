Early Amazon Prime Day Deal: The Apple Watch 8 is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This smartwatch is a step (or 10,000 steps) above the rest. Buy one now on sale and get big savings.

We're only a few weeks out from Amazon Prime Day, and there are a lot of early Prime Day deals already out in full force. One of them is for this Apple Watch Series 8 for less than $330, which is a great deal. If you want the ultimate smartwatch, Apple is the best way to go.

Apple Watch 8, $329 (down from $399)

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest Apple Watch model, and it comes with advanced sensors and safety features. The customizable design allows you to choose from different sizes, materials, bands and watch faces. Not only that, but it can detect when you're in a crash, fall and provides an emergency SOS function, along with health trackers like temperature sensing, blood oxygen monitoring, ECG readings and sleep tracking.

It seamlessly integrates with Apple devices and services, and it is highly durable with crack resistance and water resistance. Additionally, it serves as a powerful fitness partner with an enhanced Workout app and three months of Apple Fitness+ for free.

Apple Watch Series 8 is $70 off

The Apple Watch Series 8 with a 41mm screen is more than just a watch -- it's your ultimate health and fitness partner, and can even help keep you save in emergency situations. This model has GPS + cellular service, but that does require a wireless plan -- and you will have to pay an additional monthly fee to add it to your plan. Contact your wireless service provider for more details.

You can add on the new, upgraded, super-strong Milanese loop Apple Watch band for only $99. It comes in graphite, gold and silver.

Apple Watch Series 8, $329 (down from $399)

Save on the Apple Watch Ultra

The Apple Watch Ultra is the most advanced Apple smartwatch you can get. It's got the biggest and brightest screen, but that's just the beginning. Designed for outdoor adventurers and serious athletes, it's got a 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case that's waterproof enough to go just about anywhere. Features precision dual-frequency GPS for accuracy, distance, route and pace calculations, plus cellular connectivity for emergency communication.

Apple Watch Ultra, $780 (reduced from $800)

Save on Apple Watch Series 7

This is the older model of the Apple Watch Series that already comes with the updated, highly popular Milanese loop tracker and a 41mm screen. It doesn't have 100 percent of the same features as the Apple Watch 8, but it's still a great deal if you want to get a Apple Watch with a Milanese loop already attached. It's also a GPS + cellular model, so you'd need to contact your service provider to get it added.

Apple Watch Series 7, $399 (down from $749)

