Garth Brooks Reveals Trisha Yearwood Wants to Move Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood might be plotting a big move away from Nashville, something that raises eyebrows given the allegations of sexual assault against the superstar. According to InTouch Weekly, Brooks mentioned that Yearwood is seeking a home outside of the country.

“Actually, [Trisha] is pushing hard for the house in Ireland,” the country icon said in response to a fan on Inside Studio G. “I think this last time [in Ireland,] she just fell head over heels in love with the country. You know, we went over there and played two weekends, so we went on that stint across the country. Everyone was so sweet to her.”

This comes on the heels of allegations of sexual assault and battery revealed in a lawsuit filed under a pseudonym, “Jane Roe.” The woman filed the paperwork in California at the start of October and claimed that Brooks had raped her on a 2019 business trip and repeatedly exposed himself. He would also share lewd fantasies, send explicit text messages, and more. Brooks has denied the claims and filed his own lawsuit in an apparent attempt to stop public discussion.

FRISCO, TEXAS – MAY 11: (L-R)) Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood pose for picture during the 58th Academy of Country Music awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.

“[Jane’s] allegations are not true. [Jane] is well aware, however, of the substantial, irreparable damage such false allegations would do to [Garth’s] well-earned reputation as a decent and caring person, along with the unavoidable damage to his family and the irreparable damage to his career and livelihood that would result if she made good on her threat to ‘publicly file’ her fabricated lawsuit,” the singer’s lawsuit reads.

Brooks had originally filed under a pseudonym and claimed that the woman had revealed plans for the lawsuit, but said she wouldn’t follow through on it in exchange for millions. He also later amended the lawsuit to name the accuser and file under his own name publicly, something he was criticized for doing.

“Garth Brooks just revealed his true self. Out of spite and to punish, he publicly named a rape victim,” the alleged victim’s lawyer said in a statement. “With no legal justification, Brooks outed her because he thinks the laws don’t apply to him. On behalf of our client, we will be moving for maximum sanctions against him immediately.”