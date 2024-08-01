Prince Harry and King Charles Relationship Has Reportedly 'Deteriorated' to New Low

King Charles III and his son Prince Harry have not seen one another in several months, amidst the King's cancer battle.

Prince Harry and King Charles are not on good terms, and things are said to be getting worse. According to a source, the father and son's relationship has "deteriorated" over the past few months, and has reportedly hit "a new low."

"Prince Harry's relationship with his father has deteriorated to a new low level," the source told Entertainment Tonight, adding that the pair did have a "warm" visit earlier this year — after King Charles announced he was battling cancer— though it was short-lived.

Harry has not brought his family — wife Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3 — to the U.K. since, and he has said in the past that he will not bring them unless their personal security is reinstated. The family lost their British monarchy-provided security when they stepped down from royal duties four years ago.

(Photo: John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty images)

The insider claims that the Duke of Sussex and his father are "at loggerheads over Harry's security requests and are no longer communicating." Recently, Harry made a trip to London for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, but was reportedly denied a request to spend time with his father while he was there.

"Harry has genuine security concerns about the safety of his family in light of Princess Diana's death and feels that his father can help him in his ongoing battle with RAVEC (the entity that oversees security)," the source said, going on to note that there is another big issue that has contributed to the rift between Harry and Charles, as well as Harry's brother, Prince William: Harry's memoir, Spare.

"Their rift is not only just tied to security," the source said, "but also the family's distrust of Harry and Meghan, including Harry's tell-all bestselling memoir." Notably, Spare saw Harry share a lot of personal stories — and accusations — about his life and family, many of which did not go over well with his relatives.