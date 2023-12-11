Queen Elizabeth Wanted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Have Security Team Even After Leaving Royal Family

It shouldn't be too surprising that more of Queen Elizabeth's reported last wishes have allegedly been ignored by King Charles and the Royal Family. It is not the first time a change was made after the monarch's death, but it may be the coldest decision of the bunch.

According to the Telegraph, a letter released as part of a summary judgment on Friday reveals that Queen Elizabeth felt it was important that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle retained "effective security" after they left their Royal duties. The letter, written by Sir Edward Young to Sir Mark Sedwell, a Cabinet secretary at the time, represents the queen's decision on the matter and an agreement made with Harry.

"You will understand well that ensuring that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain safe is of paramount importance to Her Majesty and her family," the letter reads. "Given the Duke's public profile by virtue of being born into the Royal family, his military service, the Duchess's own independent profile, and the well-documented history of targeting of the Sussex family by extremists, it is imperative that the family continues to be provided with effective security.

"And, of course, the family is mindful of tragic incidents of the past...Her Majesty and her family recognise that these are independent processes and decisions about the provision of publicly funded security are for the UK Government, the government of Canada and any other host government," the letter adds.

King Charles Allegedly Called Prince Harry 'That Fool' Over Netflix Showhttps://t.co/TaJUrhtHgo — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) November 30, 2023

Prince Harry wrote about his efforts to maintain security in past interviews and in his memoir, Spare. He said he "begged" his grandmother, father, brother, and other staff to continue the armed police protection, something he claims Prince William looked like he wanted to "murder" his brother. "Look. Please. Meg and I don't care about perks, we care about working, serving – and staying alive," he says he told them.

The concern all around was the safety of the couple, especially in the wake of what happened to the family in the past. After learning the security would be pulled after their move to Canada, Tyler Perry became their saving grace in America and led to their current situation.