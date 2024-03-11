Kate Middleton Spotted Out With Prince William Following Edited Family Photo Controversy

Kate Middleton has been spotted out with her husband, Prince William, following a recent controversy surrounding her edited U.K. Mother's Day photo. ET published a photo showing the Prince and Princess of Wales riding together in a car in Windsor, England. The outlet added that a royal source stated the couple were on their way to a private appointment.

The new image comes after William and Kate shared an image of the loving mom with her three kids on their official Instagram page, in honor of the United Kingdom's Mother's Day on Sunday, March 10. Kensington Palace claimed that William had snapped the photo, but it was soon alleged to have been "manipulated." Eventually, Kate issued a statement, admitting that the photo was digitally adjusted.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," Kate wrote in a message shared on Monday. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

On Wednesday, January 17, Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales had undergone a "planned" abdominal surgery at The London Clinic. "The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," a statement read via X (formerly Twitter). "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

More recently — on Monday, March 4 — paparazzi photographers spotted Middleton for the first time since her abdominal surgery. The mother of three was seated in the passenger seat of a black SUV, as her mother, Carole Middleton, drove the vehicle near Windsor Castle.